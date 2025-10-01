Nigeria @65: Time To Evaluate Our Nationhood – Kachukwu

Former candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has said the 65th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence is the time to evaluate the country’s nationhood.

Kachukwu, in a statement to mark the nation’s independence anniversary, wondered why, despite the sacrifices of Nigeria’s past heroes, the country is still not yet developed.

“I can’t help but think about the sacrifices our overburdened masses are making as they are once again asked to keep faith and hope against hope that tomorrow will be a better day,” he lamented.

The former candidate advised that Nigerian leaders should ask what went wrong, adding, “the majority of our people who are helpless and hapless are the burden bearers of decades of mostly failed leadership.

“In their voicelessness, they continue to carry the weight of our nation’s many problems, for wherever they are to vent their collective frustrations, our country would implode.”

He added that as Nigerians search ‘fruitlessly for their inheritance in the promise that was and is Nigeria, they continue to sacrificially tolerate and forgive the many failed promises of our leaders.”

The candidate commended the heroism and patriotism of the Nigerian people who, he said, have kept the peace in spite of hope deferred.

Quoting the holy book, Kachukwu stated that “hope deferred maketh the heart sick: but when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life.”

He stated that the question most Nigerians are asking of their leaders today is When will their desires come?

“When will the Nigeria of their dreams emerge? When will this nation work for everyone irrespective of tribe, tongue and religion?

“From generation to generation, father after father has sold the promise of a better Nigeria to son after son.

“Today, they collectively ask their leaders, are you the ones to usher in a better Nigeria, or should we look to another?” the ADC asked.