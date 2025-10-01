Nigeria @ 65: Senator Alli Urges Nigerians To Remain Hopeful, Patriotic

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has congratulated Nigerians on the nation’s 65th Independence anniversary, urging citizens to remain hopeful, patriotic and committed to sustaining the nation’s hard-earned unity.

Alli, in his goodwill message on Wednesday in Ibadan, said Independence Day remained a powerful reminder of the resilience, sacrifices, and collective determination of Nigerians to live together in peace, love and harmony.

“We must recommit ourselves to building a prosperous, inclusive, and just society where every citizen can thrive regardless of status, religion, or background. That is the true meaning of independence,” he said.

The lawmaker commended President Bola Tinubu for his leadership, noting that the administration had taken courageous steps toward stabilising the economy, restoring confidence and laying sustainable foundations for Nigeria’s growth.

“The President has taken bold steps to stabilise the economy and restore confidence in our national institutions. His determination signals a new dawn of hope for all Nigerians,” Alli said.

He enjoined Nigerians to continue supporting the Tinubu administration, stressing that although challenges persist, things were improving gradually.

According to him, unity, patience, and resilience would help the nation witness remarkable progress. “Things are getting better, and with unity, patience and resilience, we shall soon witness greater progress. Nigerians must support the administration sincerely to ensure the success of ongoing national reforms,” he added.

Alli prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Nigeria, urging citizens to embrace love, tolerance and patriotism. He said togetherness remained vital in ensuring Nigeria fulfilled its divine destiny among nations.