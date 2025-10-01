Nigeria @65: Prioritise Citizens’ Welfare, LP Tells Leaders

The Labour Party (LP) has called on Nigerian leaders to prioritise the welfare of the citizens.

Acting National Chairman Senator Esther Nenadi Usman also said the people should hold their leaders accountable, adding that it is the only way there could be meaningful change in the country.

In her goodwill to Nigerians for the nation’s 65th independence anniversary, Senator Usman demanded leadership based on empathy, justice, and transparency.

She acknowledged the nation’s many missed opportunities and unfulfilled expectations over the decades, but she said there is still much to celebrate.

“Our continued existence as one indivisible nation – despite numerous challenges over the past 65 years – speaks to our collective resolve and the understanding that our strength lies in our unity and diversity,” Mrs Usman stated.

She urged Nigerians to continue to hope for a better future, despite poor leadership at many levels of governance.

“There will surely be joy in the morning. It would be a double tragedy for a people who have endured years of misrule to now surrender hope for their country,” she advised.