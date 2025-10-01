Nigeria @65: Our Economy Regaining Strength Under Tinubu – Lawmaker

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th Independence anniversary, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Temitope Adedeji, has praised Nigerians for their resilience.

In a statement by his media office on Wednesday, Adedeji urged Nigerians to sustain their trust in the government of President Bola Tinubu to continue to meet the yearnings of the people.

Adewale, who represents Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I, said Nigeria was going into its 66th year better than most of the years since Independence.

According to him, the administration at the centre has successfully put the country on the right footing, as the citizens will soon begin to see the results of the positive changes that have been brought to the economy.

“The President has further rekindled our spirits with the Independence Day address in which he recited the achievements of his administration in just two years and a few months.

“Globally-respected economic analysts and experts have confirmed that we are moving in the right direction.

“We have left the most challenging face of economic growth. We are seeing steady improvements in the GDP of the country while inflation continues to drop. These are beautiful signals that our country is on the right path,” Adewale said.

While urging Nigerians to keep supporting the Federal Government, he tasked the state governors to engage more in people-oriented programmes and policies, as well as improve on infrastructure.

“This is one of the best ways they can justify the allocations to the states, which have increased tremendously under President Tinubu’s administration,” he added.