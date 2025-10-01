Nigeria @65: Okpebolo Calls For Unity, Teamwork

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has called for unity and teamwork for Nigeria to succeed as a nation-state.

Okpebholo, who made this call during his Independence Day address to Edo people, also asked the youths not to despair, adding that their “energy and talents are the key to our future”.

He, however, said his government is working hard to ensure that he delivers on his campaign promises of” to serve, and not to rule.”

Okpebholo also urged all Edo people to join, ” on a journey of rebuilding Edo State into a land of peace, opportunity, and progress.”

His speech read in part. “My good people of Edo State, Today, we celebrate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, a day that reminds us of the sacrifices of our founding fathers, who fought with courage and vision to give us a free nation. It is a day of pride, reflection, and, above all, renewed hope.

“Since I assumed office as your governor less than a year ago, I have carried in my heart the simple promise I made to you: to serve, and not to rule. Together, we are on a journey of rebuilding Edo State into a land of peace, opportunity, and progress.

“We have worked hard to make Edo safer. We are rebuilding our roads, upgrading our schools and hospitals, and creating opportunities for our teeming youths.

“This is just the beginning, but they show that Edo is moving forward. We are grateful to the President and Commander-in-Chief, our father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his efforts to reposition Nigeria for greatness.

“His Renewed Hope Agenda is but a necessary decision for a national revival, and it is already moving our nation towards economic stability and growth.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President is the true reflection of independence. Within just two years of the President Tinubu administration, Nigeria has been freed from the chaos of long fuel queues and from the satanic subsidy rackets that siphoned our national wealth, leaving the masses in abject poverty.

“The Renewed Hope has also expanded our economy and freed the states from having to queue for bailouts in Abuja before they could pay workers’ salaries. That era is over. We can only be grateful for these and several other interventions of the Tinubu administration.

“Mr President, Edo stands with you. Dear compatriots, Independence is not only about freedom from foreign rule. It calls for unity and teamwork in order to maximise the opportunities that come with freedom. We must always remind ourselves that we can achieve more if we come together as Edo people.

“To our youths and children: You are the heartbeat of this state. Do not give in to despair. Your energy and talents are the key to our future, and this government will continue to invest in you.” He concluded.