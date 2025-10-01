Nigeria @65: NUJ FCT Demands Urgent Action On Insecurity, Press Freedom, Journalists’ Welfare

As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, reflects not just on the gains of nationhood but on the urgent and deepening challenges that continue to threaten our democracy, safety, and freedom of expression.

This Demand was made in a press statement signed by the chairman of NUJ-FCT, comrade Grace Ike. The chairman stressed that it is the constitutional duty of the government to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

“Yet, the senseless and avoidable killing of our colleague, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a rising star in Nigerian journalism, tragically underscores the reality: insecurity remains a pressing crisis.

“We cannot celebrate independence while journalists are hunted or silenced and citizens live in fear. The NUJ FCT Council once again calls for comprehensive security reforms, including community policing, consideration of state policing, and the deployment of modern surveillance technology such as CCTV in our cities. The Minister of the FCT and relevant security agencies must rise to the occasion and act, not with words, but with results.

“Journalists are not enemies of the state; they are the lifeblood of democracy, risking their lives daily to tell the truth, amplify the voices of the people, and hold those in power accountable.

“Their safety and welfare must be seen as national priorities. We demand: Improved working conditions; Fair remuneration and Psychosocial support for journalists exposed to trauma and danger

“As we commemorate this symbolic anniversary, we rededicate ourselves to ethical journalism, anchored on truth, fairness, and public interest. But we cannot do it alone. Government, civil society, and the private sector must collaborate to protect the press and promote the ideals of freedom, justice, and accountability.”

The chairman noted that Sommie’s death is not just a personal loss; it is a national disgrace. “She returned from abroad to serve her country with passion and professionalism.

Her blood must not spill in vain. Let her memory ignite a renewed national commitment to protect journalists and confront insecurity with urgency and sincerity.

“On this Independence Day, we call on Nigerians to remember that democracy dies in silence; and silence thrives when the press is unprotected.”