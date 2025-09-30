Nigeria @ 65: No Respite Yet For Education Sector

…policy inconsistency, faulty implementation strategies as challenges

REVIEW Following the education sector performance indices at 65 years after Independence, stakeholders are worried over its current low scorecard, calling for the right political will and commitment on the part of the government to leapfrog the ailing sector

Despite various efforts and policies by successive administrations since Independence, 65 years ago, to reform Nigeria’s education sector, there seems to be no respite yet as it is hamstrung by several challenges. Policy inconsistency, faulty implementation strategies and lack of the right political will on the part of the government at all levels, have remained some of the major clogs stunting the growth and development of the critical sector.

Away from colonial structures towards education policies or initiatives that would support national development and boost technology growth, Nigeria’s education sector in the last six and half decades has seen a consistent effort to move the system forward, but the practical realisation of these ambitious goals has been challenged.

This is as various policy shifts and implementation have often been persistently setback by political issues, inconsistency in policy direction, inadequate funding, as well as problems of infrastructure deficiency, poor salary and teachers’ low morale.

Apart from these, other myriad of challenges, such as shortage of quality teachers, lack of capacity training and availability of qualified teachers to match the broad-based curriculum; faulty implementation of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET); disconnect between the subjects taught in schools and labour market need, inadequate and obsolete equipment and facilities, lack of functional libraries, ICT infrastructure, incessant strikes, insecurity challenges, shortage of classrooms, high rate of out-of-school children, dilapidated school structures, lack of toilet facilities in most schools, and many other encumbrances, have for over the years, beleaguered the sector.

Today, 65 years after Independence, many children across some states, especially in underserved communities, still lack ICT knowledge, and are learning under trees, makeshift structures, and sitting on bare floors in dust-infested classes with few or unqualified teachers.

Following the establishment of the pioneer higher institutions – Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and University College Ibadan in 1947 and1948, respectively, and the other first generation universities, which were ranked globally among the best in the world at post-Independence, the Nigeria’s higher education subsector has witnessed a rapid expansion with presently about 300 universities; 189 polytechnics and 298 colleges of education (federal, state and private).

However, despite this high number of institutions, a humongous number of students is still stranded yearly for lack of admission placement due to limited admission spaces in the institutions, with less than 60 per cent of candidates seeking admission are able to be absorbed on yearly basis.

To develop a working document and framework for the sectoral development, several efforts had been initiated since Nigeria’s Independence on October 1, 1960, geared towards addressing the needs and aspirations of Nigerians, and laying a solid foundation for national rebirth, integration and growth through education.

In view of this, the government has formulated several National Policy on Education, which include the 1977 policy that birthed the 6-3-3-4 system from original 6-3-4 system; 1982; 1998, 1990s-2000s, which provide the legal framework for private universities, 2023- 2013 which reverted to 9-3-4, which were all geared to transform and reposition the sector.

Some of the policies led to the establishment of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in 1993 and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) which are aimed at streamlining admission into higher institutions; as well as the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in 2001, an open distance learning model to provide higher education to other categories of adults and working class people yearning for higher education qualifications.

Similarly, at the primary and secondary school education level, successive government also undertook several reforms and interventions, including the 6-3-3-4 system; curriculum development and review; the Tsangaya (Almajiri) Education Programme and the establishment of the National Commission for Almajiri and Outof-School Children (NCAOOSCE) to provide formal education and integrate Islamic disciplines into the basic curriculum; the National School Feeding Programme, coordinated by the National Social Investment programme Agency (NSIPA) primarily designed to improve the health, nutrition, and educational outcomes of public primary school pupils, as well as to increase school enrollment and reduce dropout rates.

Other initiatives include the establishment of the National Examinations Council (NECO) in April 1999 to be responsive to the Nigerian needs and demands, as well as cope with the annually increasing number of candidates writing the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Thus, faced with the challenges of insecurity, resulting in large scale attacks on schools, killing and kidnapping of school children and teachers for ransom in the last three decades, with the attendant rate of out-of-school children, especially in the Northern states, the Federal Government initiated the Safe School Initiative (SSI).

The initiative, launched in 2014, is a comprehensive national project to protect students, teachers, and educational institutions from attacks, abductions, and other threats to education, as it focuses on security infrastructure, rapid response, training, and collaborative efforts to create a secure learning environment and ensure continuity of education. However, in the face of all the policies, initiatives, interventions and reforms since Independence, the sector is still challenged and bogged down by numerous infractions, stagnating education development.

Given this declining trajectory, the Federal Government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, in the last two years, has also initiated several reforms apparently as a response to the to the challenges, For instance, the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) under the Student Loans Act, 2024 for students at governmentrun universities designed to address the challenges of students dropping out of institutions due to inability to pay school fees.

Under the student loan programme, NELFUND has disbursed over ₦116.184 billion to over 500,000 students; of which ₦38 billion had been disbursed as stipends or pocket money.

The Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, is also to offer interest-free education loans and provide easy access to higher education for Nigerians in the drive to providing education for all Nigerian children.

On the Out-of-School Children (OOSC) crisis, the federal and state government were said to have committed efforts at reducing the staggering figure by initiating several programmes as catalyst to tackle the menace. To make education more relevant to the needs of the country and people, the government has also strengthened reforms focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), as well as Vocational Education, And Teacher Training (TVET).

The government also introduced the DOTS Framework that focuses on Data Repository, Out-of-School Children Education, Teacher Training and Development, Skill Development and Acquisition with a view to addressing systemic issues across the education value chain. Under TVET, the government has converted Federal Science and Technical Colleges into Federal Technical Colleges, given its focus on the critical role of technical education in bridging the skills gap.

In the Federal Technical Colleges section, the government is to provide free tuition, free accommodation and feeding, and pay monthly stipends to students. The new TVET programme will also focus on a dual-training model with 80 per cent practical training and 20 per cent classroom time, targeting 650,000 enrollees initially and aiming to train five million youths in globally relevant skills within four years.

Other policies include the National Education Data System, which is centered on approval of a comprehensive national census of schools, teachers, and students. This is introduced to establish a reliable database for effective planning and decision-making in the education sector.

The recent curriculum reform undertaken by the government, now integrated vocational and entrepreneurial subjects in order to improve employability and reduce youth unemployment so as to make education relevant to the needs of the country. The new school curriculum for basic and senior secondary schools was unveiled a few weeks ago by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who directed that its implementation would commence immediately in the 2025/2026 school year.

As part of the reforms aimed at tackling examination malpractice in external examination, especially at the SSCE, the Minister has directed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) to migrate all their external examinations to Computer-Based (CB) modes starting from this year.

Despite the seemingly interventions, there are still challenges of the impact of high electricity tariff on educational institutions, research institutions and colleges of medicine, which are languishing under the yoke of monthly bills following their movement to ‘Band A Tariff’ by the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

Presently, the system, which has over the few decades bogged down by incessant strikes, but had in the last two years witnessed a strike-free regime, is being threatened by university staff unions which vowed to declare indefinite nationwide strike over non-implementation of the 2009 FG-Unions Agreement, and other various Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the unions by successive administrations.

Other major challenges in the sector is the introduction and hike in students’ tuition fees and other ancillary charges in public universities, and other tertiary institutions; poor lecturers’ welfare and remuneration with attendant poor working conditions in the school system that resulted inadvertently in mass exodus of professors and lecturers to other countries in search of greener pastures under the JAPA Syndrome.

Today, ASUU, and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU, which had few weeks ago issued strike ultimatum to the Federal Government, are challenging the President Tinubu led administration to address their contending and unresolved issues, including re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement; sustainable funding of our universities; revitalisation of universities; victimization of our colleges in LASU, KSU (now Prince Abubakar Audu University) and FUTO; outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears; promotion arrears for over four years; and third party deductions; as well as unjust disbursement of N50 billion Earned Allowances; nonpayment of outstanding withheld salaries, and 25-35 per cent salary increments; and renegotiation of the 2009 FGN and NASU/SSANU agreements, among their other grouse.

Though the controversial policy of admission age limit into higher institutions has been resolved by pegging admission age at 16 years; the 18 years age limit for students to write the SSCE, and migration of WAEC and NECO external exams to CB mode, as well as directive on implementation of the new curriculum are still controversial due to lack of necessary framework, infrastructure and facilities in place for seamless implementation.

Added to this, is the critical issue of low budgetary allocations, which over the years have remained a far from rescuing the sector from its imminent collapse, and a challenge in attaining the national educational goal.

In fact, the fund allocations to the sector in the last two years had increased tremendously compared to previous years, but the challenge is that it is still less than the 20-26 per cent stipulated by UNESCO, as well as the question of the quantum of the funds going into the system due to systemic corruption.

Reflecting on the developmental phases of education, a former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and former Secretary-General, Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria (CVCN), Prof Michael Faborode lamented that Nigeria, inexplicably has taken few uncoordinated steps forward, and several backwards, and thereby moving perpetually aimlessly without tangible transformation or progress.

He noted that the problems, especially the university system, actually started as far back as the early 1980s when the country abandoned more progressive policies and governance models and the political leaders yielded the space to corruption and extravagance.

Faborode, the National Coordinator of EU Horizon Europe NCP Network for Nigeria, regretted that a nation that neglects quality higher education cannot realistically hope for sustainable development, saying that “the greatest tragedy is that the nation goes on as if there is no problem or crisis.”

“You cannot despise the academia and hope to have quality education and outcomes in terms of highly innovative and fit-forpurpose graduates, impactive/ transformative research outputs and their profitable uptake to create wealth for the institutions and the nation,” he stressed.

On poor remuneration, the retired Professor of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, recalled that in those days the salaries of professors were at par with that of Ministers, with adequate facilities for teaching and learning, but lamented that today professors are like scavengers with many of them dying untimely when they could not afford essential medication or good nutrition or cater for their families.

“Our leaders do not demonstrate that they know the value of universities, except to play lip-service. The pathetic selfdenial, which is the hallmark of our governance at all levels, is disdainful,” Faborode said.

He, however, expressed dismay that the government had consistently underfunded the universities for capital infrastructure and daily running of services such that laboratories are without requisite reagents, chemicals and other consumables, while workshops and theatres are also bare of essential facilities.

Despite this, the retired don applauded the student loan scheme of NELFUND, and budgetary allocation, which to him, has witnessed some improvement, but added that it is not yet commensurate with the value and importance that must be attached to education in general and higher education in particular.

“So, when I say that we need to do more in education for massive and transformative human capital development, it is not trivial, it is because such a visionary strategy is at the root of the salvation that the country yearns for,” he stated.

However, appraising the sector, 65 years of Independence, the National President of National Association of Proprietors of Private School (NAPPS) Nigeria, Chief Yomi Otubela, who described education as the heartbeat of national development, and which mirrors the nation’s progress, insisted that the sectoral challenges remain daunting.

He listed funding for education, which still falls short of UNESCO’s benchmark of 15- 20 per cent of national budget as an albatross inhibiting its development, even as he stated that many public schools presently lack adequate infrastructure, modern laboratories, and digital tools; while teacher recruitment, training, and welfare are often neglected, leaving a workforce that is under-supported and overstretched.

On security concerns, Otubela noted that insecurity has disrupted schooling across several states, while the out-of-school children crisis has remained a national embarrassment, and as for many families, economic hardship has made basic education unaffordable for the children.

As part of the shortcomings, NAPPS criticised the government’s implementation and sustainability strategies, which he said, remained slow and uneven, even as he noted that policy continuity also requires urgent attention, as too often, promising reforms do not survive political transitions, leaving the sector trapped in cycles of inconsistency.

On the government’s scorecard, NAPPS President lauded the recognition given to skills development, saying despite the challenges “in six and a half decades, Nigeria has recorded some commendable achievements in education.” Tracing the education sector trajectory, Otubela recalled that from a handful of universities at Independence, Nigeria now has hundreds of tertiary institutions, alongside thousands of primary and secondary schools that continue to expand access.

“Our students have excelled globally in academics, arts, sports, innovation, and demonstrating the innate potential of Nigerians when given the right platform,” he stated, and commended the government’s efforts in areas such as curriculum review, introduction of entrepreneurial and vocational learning, and increased emphasis on digital literacy to prepare learners for a changing world.

He also applauded some of the current strides, particularly in harmonising education policies, driving digital transformation, and expanding school feeding programmes in certain areas to encourage enrolment. “The decision to include vocational and skills training in the new basic education curriculum is a positive step, as it addresses unemployment and empowers young people with practical skills,” Otubela added.

According to him, the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is a bold and commendable initiative aimed at reducing financial barriers faced by students. But, he said the loan scheme should be extended to support students in private institutions, as leaving them out would deepen inequality rather than foster inclusivity.

Former Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Prof Wande Abimbola recently asked the Federal Government to act fast to save Nigerian universities and the lecturers, even as he lamented that universities are experiencing the worst of times. He blamed this on scandalous monthly earning and take-home pay of Professors, which he noted is equivalent to what his Gardener takes for a three-hour job of cutting grasses and trimming flowers in his United States residence in America.

The 92 years old international scholar, who lectures in some universities in the United States, expressed worry over the poor funding of the university system, saying: “We need to ask our government both at the federal and state levels, why they have been aloof and looking on until things got this bad.” He added: “Nigerian universities are slowly dying before our very eyes. It is a big shame.

The university system is getting worse and worse in every aspect. I don’t even know how the faculty and staff of the Nigerian universities have been able to survive on the pittance they take as salaries. “So, if these governments are not interested in supporting the universities, they should wind them up. It is a big shame to the government. The worst part of it is that they are still establishing more universities.

Everywhere you look, there is a university of this and that. And why are they establishing more and more universities when the ones that exist are not catered for?

Why are they not funding existing universities? Also, a don at the Faculty of Arts, UNILAG, Prof Chiedozie Okoro, however, traced the problems with the sector to military incursion into Nigerian polity, as well as lack of ideology and focus on the part of the political class to raise the bar of Nigeria’s education.

Thus, he spoke of the need to restructure the education system, and to strengthen the TVET, STEAM education, as well as put in place a policy that would recognise roadside mechanics and other artisans as part of the value chain and not only proficiency in literacy as the basis of knowledge.

Okoro, who expressed worry over incessant strikes in the system and lamented that strike, had destroyed the nations’ education system, kicked against the proliferation of universities rather than ensuring adequate funding and expansion of the existing higher institutions of learning.

Way forward

As part of the way forward, Prof Abimbola advocated the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry by the Federal Government on what the nation could really do to salvage the system and make things better. “I think we have reached a stage where we need recommendations, which hopefully the people in charge will look at and use to make things better,” he said.

NAPPS, on its part, explained that at 65, Nigeria must make education the centerpiece of its national strategy by increasing funding and ensuring transparent utilisation of the funds; investing in teacher training, welfare, and digital tools; supporting collaboration between public and private schools; ensuring policy consistency and continuity across governments; prioritizing security and inclusiveness so that every child, regardless of background, has a fair chance; and expanding initiatives such as NELFUND to cover both public and private institutions to ensure that no student is left behind.

“As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, we must be intentional about shaping the next phase of our educational journey. Indeed, with sustained investment, consistent policies, strengthening of public–private collaboration, and inclusive initiatives that leave no learner behind, education will become the true equaliser it is meant to be,” Otubela said. Okoro, however, urged the Federal Government to make some federal universities research focused, as this would promote and enhance strategy for national development.