Nigeria @ 65: Mbah Urges Optimism, Unity

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has urged Nigerians to hold fast to optimism and unity in the face of present challenges, assuring that the economic policies of the President Bola Tinubu Administration and citizens’ huge sacrifices would ultimately pay off if the nation stays the course.

Mbah said that while the anniversary may understandably be low-key, it did not obviate Nigeria’s giant strides as an independent nation.

These were contained in his message to Nigerians in the early hours of Wednesday to mark the nation’s 65th independence anniversary. In the message, which he personally signed, the governor congratulated the citizens on “the proud milestone.”

“At 65, our independence is a reminder of what we can achieve as a people when we are united. It is also a reminder that progress demands sacrifice, and that tomorrow is shaped by the choices we make today.

“The commemoration of our 65th independence anniversary may understandably be low-key, but the significance of the strides we have made as a nation is by no means underwhelming.

“Those strides are manifest in the remarkable achievements we have recorded across key sectors. They reflect as well in the bold reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that have brought stability to the Nigerian economy. The sacrifices may be huge today, but there is no doubt that the end will vindicate the decisions if we stay the course.

“As we raise our flags today, let us renew our covenant to Nigeria; let us embrace the spirit of unity, and let us uphold the optimism that has carried us this far,” he stated.

Mbah, while also recommitting to his administration’s inclusive development model that leaves no one behind, maintained that Enugu State, under his watch, was on the path of turnaround and exponential economic growth.

“In Enugu State, this Independence Day is a fitting occasion to recommit to our pledge to make inclusion the cornerstone of government policy; to create wealth and deploy it for the benefit of everyone in Enugu State. We are staying the course. And no one will be left behind.

“From moribund assets roaring back to life, to Ndi Enugu enjoying a resounding sense of security of lives and property, our children transitioning to 260 Smart Green Schools, our rural communities accessing modern healthcare courtesy of our completed or ongoing 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, Ndi Enugu commuting conveniently and affordably via our modern transport system and infrastructure, Enugu State is no doubt on the pathway to assured turnaround and exponential economic growth,” he added.