Nigeria @ 65: Knocks, Kudos For Judiciary

AKEEM NAFIU writes that as Nigeria clocks 65 on 1st October, it’s time for senior lawyers to appraise the judiciary and its role in nation building

As Nigeria clocks 65 on Wednesday, some senior lawyers have expressed mixed feelings about the performance of the judiciary in that last six and a half decades. To some of them, the third arm of government has remained the bedrock of Nigeria’s democracy despite numerous challenges confronting it.

However, others were of the views that judiciary’s record in recent decades is more of a disappointment than of honour. “In the last 65 years, judiciary has done well in its core function, resolving disputes among individuals, between citizens and the state, and between various governmental bodies”, one of them said. Another one said: “Today, corruption has eaten deep into both the Bench and the Bar.

From judges who sell judgements to lawyers who act as conduits for such transactions, the rot has become so pervasive that public trust has all but collapsed”. The lawyers; Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN), Ige Asemudara, Kabir Akingbolu, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, Abiodun Olugbemide, Onesimus Ruya, Tosin Ojaomo and Bright Enado, shared their thoughts as follows

Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN)

“I believe that even with its many challenges of paucity of funds, lack of adequate remuneration, poor technology, and executive interference, judiciary still fared better than the executive and the legislature”.

Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN)

“The judiciary has done well, when compared with the other two arms of government of the federation of Nigeria. We should recognize the environment that the judiciary is consistently managing all shades of disputes in Nigeria. “This is not to suggest that the other arms of government are not doing ther best. The fact that we have remained as a nation despite our differences and challenges is the reason to celebrate our independence and nationhood”.

Ige Asemudara

“Sixty-five years is a long time, If you consider that span of time, I will tell you that the judiciary has done quite well. It was during the last 65 years we have the best of brains like Hon. Justice Kayode Eso who gave sound judgements from the High Court of Western Region up to the Supreme Court. “We had Idigbe JSC who bestrode the judicial space like a collosus and died on the Supreme Court Bench.

You had the literati, Chukwudifu Oputa JSC (Rtd) who left us with many landmark judgements. My lord, Lawani Uwais, left a footprint. Even, we had notable Nigerian judges like Akinola Aguda, who went to become the Chief Judge of Botswana. I can continue. So, in 65 years, judiciary has grown in leaps and bounds. It has had the benefit of good brains and great minds.

We are not there yet, but the last 65 years are not a poor outing

“It is to the credit of our fearless judges that many draconian decrees were struck down in the military era. Our court declared the Interim National Government of 1993 illegal. Our courts set precedents that commonwealth countries borrowed.

“Beyond the vestiges of colonial structures, we have built a number of monuments. From the Court of Appeal in Lagos to the Supreme Court in Abuja and the Federal High Courts buildings in Lagos and Abuja and other states of the Federation. We have seen how states like Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa and many others have given us modern structures and began to digitalise the courts.

We are seeing the progress in virtual filings and hearings. Nigerian judiciary has made a lot of progress, but are we where we are supposed to be?The answer is no. “We cannot however deny that we have challenges. The politicians are not leaving the judges alone and some of them have not lived up to their office.

Thankfully, the NJC is rising to the occassion. Despite this dots in our circle, we have very brilliant and credible judges. I know for example, Hon. Justice M.B. Idris now of the Supreme Court, a judge through and through. I know several on the Lagos Bench where I am quite familiar. Very disciplined, hardworking and progressive; Adebiyi J. Dawodu, Obadina etc. I know of some on the Ondo State Bench. Do I venture to mention Hon. Justice Temitope Adedipe?

Yes. I know great men on our Bench who are doing greatly. “Our problem is systemic. For example, we have had challenges with independence of the judiciary. The governors still want to hold the courts to ransom. From the federal to states level, the executive want to continue to dole out hand out to judges.

Imagine the judiciary cannot have a robust budget. It cannot build courts. Ordinary vehicles, the executive has to decide. That is a huge shame in 65 years. In the last 15 years, our leaders have drawn us back by trying to hold or even holding the judges down through different tactics. “We still have problems of access to justice. There is a need for more courts. Our population is exploding, other things are happening.

More courts are needed. Besides, our courts are bogged down by a number of challenges leading to delay in justice delivery. Many are languishing in prison awaiting trial due to snail speed of the system. We need to address all these issues. “So, it is not yet uhuru. We are not there yet, but the last 65 years are not a poor outiing at all. We only need to look inward and drop those things that hold us back, facing the real issue – delivery of justice to all”

Kabir Akingbolu

“I can tell you without any doubt that the judiciary has been functioning more effectively than the other two arms of government. However, like Oliver Twist, we are still asking for more. We want the judiciary to be effective and proactive.

“But again, I asked that the judiciary be granted full fiscal autonomy so that the third arm of government will be more alive to its responsibilities.

I can equally tell that the judgement delivered by the Nigeria’s Supreme Court is far more than that of any jurisprudence all over the world. “However, something that has been of concern to many Nigerians is the length of time that litigation takes.

This shouid be addressed by those concerned. The government of the day has equally done a lot for the judiciary, particularly in the area of remuneration. Above all, so far, it has been so good for the judiciary because the third arm of government is doing well”.

Dr. Abdul Mahmud

“At 65, Nigeria’s judiciary ought to stand as one of the pillars of our democracy, the stabilising arm of government, and the trusted guardian of the rule of law. Unfortunately, its record in recent decades is more of a disappointment than of honour.

“We are talking here about a judiciary that delivered the revolutionary judgements of Lakanmi v AG Western Nigeria, Ojukwu v Governor of Lagos and numerous cases that poked the eyes of the beast. Today, corruption has eaten deep into both the Bench and the Bar.

From judges who sell judgements to lawyers who act as conduits for such transactions, the rot has become so pervasive that public trust has all but collapsed.

In 2019, Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer survey placed the judiciary as the third most corrupt institution behind the police and the legislature.

“In fact, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in their “Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends 2023” reported that judges and magistrates are the largest recipients of cash bribes among public officials in 2023.

They even named the average amount of bribes paid to judges and magistrates as N31,000. “Cases of age falsification among judges further expose the desperation to cling to office at the expense of integrity. The perception is reinforced by the testimonies of those who once held political office. Not long ago, a Senator publicly admitted that whenever cases involving his colleagues came up, he would lean over to whisper to his wife.

Such remarks confirm what many Nigerians already suspect: that the judiciary is no longer a temple of justice, but a marketplace of influence and power. Sixty-five years after independence, the promise of an impartial, courageous judiciary has been betrayed. “Instead of being the last hope of the common man, it is often seen as a willing accomplice in the erosion of justice. For a country that seeks to build a credible democracy, this failure remains one of Nigeria’s greatest tragedies. The judiciary continues to write itself as a joke”.

Abiodun Olugbemide

“it is noteworthy that the country has had her fair share in what every emerging nation from independence has faced. “One of the major challenges that face every nation that gets her independence from colonization is the formation, interpretation and administration of her own law, to ensure the supremacy of law, and the enthronement of civilization, until her citizens can comfortably agree that they do not belong in the jungle.

This supposedly simple responsibility placed on the shoulders of the judiciary, to a great extent, will determine the health of the nation. “This then presents a question: Is Nigeria healthy? If judiciary were to operate as the caregiver to its nation, how sound is Nigeria?

Three years after independence, Nigeria took total control of her judicial system, hence, the 1963 Constitution, which vested the power on the Federal Supreme Court, headed by the late Justice Adetokunbo Ademola; the first indigenous Justice of Nigeria, supported by a strong Bench of Pius and experienced Justices. “An amendment to the Constitution in 1979 and 1999 reaffirmed the status of the apex court, but changed its name to Nigerian Supreme Court.

Nevertheless, the British Common Law System, which serves as Nigeria’s colonial heritage, was and still remains applicable in the country. “It is undeniable that over the years, the court has been able to play a vital role in interpreting the indigenous laws, whether civil or criminal, giving us a great and massive collection of jurisprudence. “As at that time, the courts were independent and courageous in their judgement.

This same attribute is what the citizens demand of the judiciary. “It is worthy of note that the then Prime Minister between 1960 and 1966, was reported to have commended the then Chief Justice Ademola, who had entered judgement against the government, in a case where the Federal Government attempted to probe the National Bank of Nigeria.

“In his book, “A Right Honourable Gentleman”, authored by the Colonial Administrative Secretary, Trevor Clark, Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa, was quoted to have told Chief Justice Ademola, that if he does anything wrong, and is brought before him, deal with me, and if necessary, send me to jail.

“Also worthy of honour to the then judiciary was the fact that the intervention of the military, and suspension of part of the constitution, could not silence the judiciary, despite the promulgation of decrees to weaken the powers of the court. “This brings to mind the widely celebrated case of Military Governor of Lagos State V Emeka Ojukwu, where the court slammed the government of executive recklessness and forceful eviction of Ojukwu from his Ikoyi residence, when the dispute of ownership was still pending in court.

Judiciary is seen as a willing accomplice in the erosion of justice”

These references can go on and on, and one tends to wonder, what actually happened to the judiciary along the way?. “The court has also done well in its electoral jurisprudence, which has become a reference point for other national jurisdictions.

“As Nigeria clocks 65, the only prayer I can present before the judiciary, is to be a strong institution that no strong individual can control or manipulate.

We may not be where we ought to be, but definitely, we have left where we used to be. The judiciary still remains the hope of the common man. “There was a country where nobody was above the law.

At 65, may that country, like Phoenix, emerge once again from her ashes, and become stronger and more powerful, than a group of individuals that attempt to hold the entire nation hostage”.

Onesimus Ruya

“In the last 65 years, judiciary has done well in its core function: resolving disputes among individuals, between citizens and the state, and between various governmental bodies. Despite all the challenges, it has generally provided a forum for redress that in many cases has held the government to account. “Strides in judicial remuneration especially for higher court judges after periodic advocacy, though with caveats about inflation is a welcome idea.

“Increased adoption of technology, e-filing, virtual hearings in some jurisdictions is seen positively, though implementation is often slow or uneven. “The establishment or strengthening of institutions such as the National Judicial Council (NJC) is considered a step toward reinforcing judicial independence, discipline, and accountability.

“Giving the chronic lack of funding, inadequate infrastructure, and pressure both political and logistical, the judiciary has often done “creditably well.” Under the circumstances, achieving as much as it has is commendable. “Delay and backlog of cases. This is the most frequent complaint. Delays in dispensing justice cases dragging on for years is very common.

Some appeals take very long to conclude. This undermines confidence in the system. “There is consistent concern about corruption, bribery, influence, favoritism. weak enforcement of ethical standards, conflicting judgements sometimes due to external pressure, and the possibility of political interference have eroded public trust.

“Judicial officers are poorly remediated when ethically compromised, and that disciplinary processes are opaque. Gross underfunding: poor salaries, dilapidated court buildings, insufficient staff, lack of research materials, etc. “These deficits have knock-on effects: overworked judges, delayed judgements, backlog of cases, inability to modernize processes.

The judiciary has, overdecades, been insufficiently insulated from the other arms of government especially the executive. “Executive interference in appointments, in funding, in decisions. Judges and courts often depend on executive allocations, which can be manipulated or delayed.

This compromises practical independence. “Recent surveys show that a large majority of Nigerians have little trust in the judiciary. For example, one showed 79 per cent of Nigerians lack trust in the judiciary. Conflicting judgements, slow justice, corruption, and inability to enforce decisions or hold wrongdoers accountable contribute to the loss of legitimacy”.

Tosin Ojaomo

“The last 65 years of Nigeria independence has been a turbulent one for the judiciary, first the intervention of the military in our democracy, the use of decrees and edicts as a replacement for laws made by the National Assembly and other legislative arms of government. ”

It has been a story of survival in the midst of predators who are doing everything possible to swallow the judiciary. But for great men and women of conscience in charge of the affairs of the judiciary at different times, the judiciary has contributed to our national development and our journey from the day of independence till date.

“It is most unfortunate that recent actions and body language of the system have kept the people thinking of neglect in upholding the tenets of justice and fairness.

“The non-resolution of the Rivers State emergency rule matter at the Supreme Court for over six months has keep the people thinking of the neutrality of the judiciary. The public perception about the judiciary in Nigeria is at the lowest level because the people have lost confidence in the judiciary”.

Bright Enado

“Public trust is at an all-time low tied to perceived corruption, conflicting judgements, and delay in justice. “Although judiciary was once more independent under military governments (ironically), that independence has eroded in the democratic era. There should be reforms to restore public trust, transparency, accountability”.