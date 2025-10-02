Nigeria @65: Kalu Urges Citizens To Renew Commitment To Unity, Justice

The Senator, representing Abia North Senatorial District, Sen Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity and imbibe the spirit of patriotism on the occasion of the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a concise national message issued yesterday through his media office, the lawmaker urged citizens to draw strength from the nation’s diversity and renew their commitment to national progress. Senator Kalu emphasised that the significance of Independence is far-reaching.

He said: “True independence is not only about political freedom; it is about building a society where opportunities are available to all, where the dreams of our youth are nurtured, and where justice and equity prevail.”

The former Abia State Governor acknowledged the decades of challenges the country has faced, but stressed that Nigeria’s resilience has always kept the nation together. He called for a continuous reflection on the courage, unity, and sacrifices of the founding fathers.