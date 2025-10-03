Nigeria @65: Ijaw Insist On Resource Control, True Federalism

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) yesterday emphasised its call for national dialogue to addresse the issues of resource control and true federalism.

Global President Benjamin Okaba of the apex socio-cultural and political organisation of the Ijaw made the call in a statement to mark Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary.

He said: “This is the time for a sincere national dialogue fundamental issues of resource control, true federalism, and the rights of nationalities. “For the Ijaw nation, the Nigerian project has been a story of broken promises and brazen injustice.

“While our land and waters have produced the oil and gas that have fueled the nation’s economy for decades, we have been rewarded with nothing but extreme poverty and environmental devastation.

“Our stance is not one of mere grievance, but one grounded in historical fact and legal rights.”

According to him, the Nigerian state, should return to true federalism, a principle that it was founded upon. Okaba said: “The Land Use Decree, Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) are not reflecting true reforms.”