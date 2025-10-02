Nigeria @ 65: House Minority Caucus Demands Urgent Reforms

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called for urgent and comprehensive reforms of Nigeria’s political and economic structures to create a system that guarantees equitable distribution of resources to all citizens, irrespective of region, religion, ethnicity, or other affiliations.

In a message to Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the caucus urged citizens to look beyond the celebrations and confront the “uncomfortable truth” that the country urgently needs a paradigm shift towards a more inclusive and purposeful governance model.

The statement, jointly signed by Rep. Kingsley Chinda, Minority Leader; Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Ali Isa J.C, Minority Whip; Rt. Hon. Aliyu Madaki, Deputy Minority Leader; and Rt. Hon. George Ozodinobi, Deputy Minority Whip, acknowledged the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers and the efforts of successive leaders in nation-building. However, it stressed that bold and sincere reforms are now imperative if the nation is to realize its full potential.

“The 65th Independence Anniversary presents another opportunity for sincere reflection and objective introspection for Nigerians to look back on the journey of nationhood — the road taken and not taken.

In doing this, we must be honest in our assessments, fair, frank, and firm,” the caucus stated.

The lawmakers lamented the challenges of governance and the lack of inclusive economic growth, which have kept millions of Nigerians trapped in poverty. They highlighted insecurity, hunger, youth unemployment, and infrastructure deficits as recurring problems impeding national development.

They also expressed concern that the ideals of equity, fairness, and justice, which should unite the nation, are increasingly being strained, leading to divisions that threaten national cohesion.

“We must face the uncomfortable truth that our political and economic structures need deliberate and timely reforms. More importantly, the distribution of resources must prioritise every Nigerian, regardless of region, religion, ethnicity, and other narrow considerations.

More than ever, the realities on the ground call for our leaders, at all levels, to demonstrate genuine commitment to the welfare of the people and ensure accountability,” they added.

The caucus stressed that nation-building is a continuous, collective task, and urged Nigerians to embrace inclusivity and harness the strength of the country’s diversity.

“No single group, no matter how powerful, can achieve meaningful progress in isolation. It is imperative for us to unite as one nation. Through shared purpose, understanding, and cooperation, we can overcome our difficulties and emerge stronger,” the lawmakers said.

They called on citizens to recommit to the values of peace, unity, and development, and work together towards a greater Nigeria.

“On this day, we call on all citizens to renew our hope and commitment to a greater Nigeria. May we rise from the ashes of our challenges and build a nation that fulfills the dreams of our founding fathers and the expectations of present and future generations,” the message concluded.