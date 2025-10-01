Nigeria @65: FCTA Unveils Anti-Maternal-Mortality, Other Preventative Initiatives

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Wednesday unveiled some anti-maternal-mortality and other initiatives, said to be a preventative measure.

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, who unveiled the initiatives, said the free distribution of Mother–Baby Kits and the Abuja Breathe Fresh Air Project were not just Independence anniversary gifts to Abuja’s residents, but part of strategic investments by the present administration to enhance healthcare delivery.

Mahmoud explained that the Mother–Baby kits contained essential medical items and consumables that would support safe labour, delivery, and neonatal care for women and babies across the FCT.

According to her, “No woman should face childbirth without the tools and support she needs, and no child should begin life without adequate care.

“These kits reflect our deep commitment to maternal and child health and to ensuring that every mother and baby is given the best start possible.”

Also speaking, the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, disclosed that the initiatives were conceived to further tackle maternal mortality, which has continued, despite all the efforts in Nigeria.

According to her, “ despite progress made, too many women still lose their lives during childbirth, and too many newborns do not live to see their first birthday.

“One major reason for these preventable deaths is the lack of access to clean, safe, and essential supplies during delivery.

“The Renewed Hope Mother-Baby Kit initiative is designed to bridge that gap. Each kit contains basic but critical items needed to ensure a hygienic and safe delivery both for the mother and the child”, she noted.