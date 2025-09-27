Nigeria @65: Fajuyi, Yakassai, Fadahunsi Uwazurike, Sule, Others Point Way Forward

Several prominent Nigerians have expressed their views with regard to the state of the nation ahead of Wednesday’s 65th anniversary of the country’s Independence.

In their various interventions, they were unanimous in their views that though the country has underachieved, it would ultimately overcome its challenges and become a global power in view of its abundant human and natural resources.

Those who spoke with the Saturday Telegraph include the son of the first Military Governor of the old Western Region, Mr. Donald Fajuyi; the son of a former Governor of the same region, Mr. Taye Fadahunsi.

Others include elder statesman and former Special Adviser to the late former President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai; as well as a daughter of a late nationalist, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, Hajia Zainab Sule; and the National Chairman of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ambassador Godknows Ighali.

Also, a former President of the pan-Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, shared his mind on the subject.

Our leaders need self-introspection -Fajuyi

Fajuyi stated that leaders in various positions of authority in the country must do some form of self-introspection on the state of the country.

According to him, this needs to happen, considering the manifest underdevelopment of the country despite its huge potential for greatness.

Fajuyi, who said he was 10 years old when the country attained Independence, stated that the expectations of people of his generation for a prosperous and developed nation had been dashed.

“When we got Independence, as a 10-year-old, I was confident and convinced that the country was going to be great, but that hope has completely vanished before our very eyes. Even though we (his generation) achieved so much individually, the country has remained an underachiever,” he said.

“If you ask me to tell you, our leaders at various levels will need to do some introspection on the way they have managed the assets and fortunes of the country placed in their care. This situation is so bad that public property and personal property cannot be separated by public office holders who spend both without recourse to accountability,” he said.

We must go back to the era of national planning -Yakassai

Yakassai stated that though the country has not attained its potential as a great country, it has, however, made some modest achievements since Independence.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent, the former Special Adviser to the late former President Shehu Shagari urged the country to consider the old method of articulating a development plan for the progress of the country.

“I think we have made progress since we got Independence in 1960. I say this when we compare the country with its peers who were at the same level in 1960.

When pressed to specify how the country could develop, he said, “My own personal view, which I have always insisted on, is that we must return to the era where we had development plans.

“The little the country has been able to achieve since Independence has been through proper articulation of our progress through the developmental plans. I am hoping that we will return to that era.”

Nationalists should be sad -Fadahunsi

Fadahunsi lamented that the souls of nationalists who fought for the Independence of the country would be sad with the turn of events in the country.

He stated that the foundation for the current sorry state of the country was laid by the incursion of the military into governance.

“Our forefathers and other nationalists who came together to wrest the control of the country from the British, wherever they may be, are surely disappointed that their hopes and aspirations for a great country have turned out to be woeful after their demise.

“Our collective lot has become so woeful, and nobody ever expected a once normal society with the hope for greatness and development would be like this.

“The military laid this sorry foundation of the destruction of our democracy, and unfortunately, the lame and unpatriotic politicians continue with the destruction with impunity, thus leaving us with the belief that there is likely no hope for the country as envisioned by our founding fathers,” he said.

Nigeria, a pediatric adult, says Uwazurike

In his chat with our correspondent, he stated that the country, though it had been missing its steps before 2015, has, however, lost its compass, adding that, since then, having actual governance, leaders have engaged in propaganda as a state tool.

“It is unfortunate that Nigeria has become a pediatric adult that is tottering in the comity of nations, thanks to officials of state who have now adopted propaganda as a tool for governing the country.

“The nation lost its trajectory 10 years ago when those who found themselves in power have been engaging in drama and theatrics rather than governance. Clannishness has been elevated to statecraft, leaving any hope for development far-fetched,” he said.

He, however, called on leaders in the country to always ensure equity and fairness if the country is to make any headway in its developmental aspirations.

Modest gains but no development -Ighali

Ighali stated that though the country has managed to remain one unit, it is, however, challenged by infrastructural and human capital development gaps.

Speaking in a telephone chat on Friday, he stated that multi-faceted problems plaguing the country are a result of injustice and lack of equity in the political terrain.

“It’s been a long journey for us, but I can say that the country has made steady and substantial progress in some areas since Independence. We have had some form of challenges along the way since then.

“We have had abortions of our democracy and civil rule; we had a civil war, too, but we survived these and are still trudging on as a nation. But when we look at the state of things, you will agree that in terms of the overall indices for measuring growth, we are still lagging.

“For us to progress as a nation, we need to build a just society where equity and justice will hold sway, a society where everyone would be a valued stakeholder. A place where no godfather will determine who gets access to public offices,” he said.

Lamenting the high rate of youth unemployment, Ighali said the nation must tap into the energies of its youthful demographic to develop the country.

Current reality has not met expectations -Zainab Sule

The daughter of one of the nation’s nationalists, the late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, Hajia Zainab Sule, lamented that the current realities are not what her late father envisaged for the country at Independence.

According to her, her late father lived and spoke about Nigeria with deep love and an unwavering belief in the greatness of its people.

“For him and his generation, Independence was not just about removing colonial rule; it was about building a society where every Nigerian family could live with dignity, opportunity, and fairness. Looking at today’s Nigeria, I must say honestly that the reality has not fully met his expectations.

“Yes, we are free as a nation, but many of our families are not yet free from poverty, insecurity, and the struggles of daily survival. Too many households are still worried about putting food on the table, paying school fees, and getting basic healthcare. These are not the dreams my father and his colleagues fought for.

“However, I also believe my father would not lose hope. He always told us that Nigeria’s greatest resource is not oil or land, but its people, ordinary mothers, fathers, and children in every home across this country.”