Nigeria @ 65: Ethnic Leaders Divided On Progress

Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities are divided on the growth and development of Nigeria on the occasion of its 65th independence anniversary on Wednesday, October 1.

The leaders of the Igbo socio–cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ijaw National Council(INC), and the apex Yoruba socio–cultural organisation, Afenifere, made their views known in separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph.

Speaking on behalf of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a one-time National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chuks Obeagu, identified poor leadership recruitment process, high cost of governance, and ethno-religious biases as major factors stunting Nigeria’s development 65 years after independence.

Obeagu frowned at the leadership recruitment process and called for electoral reforms, so that true leaders that have the interest of the people at heart can emerge as leaders.

He declared that Nigeria was richly blessed with human and material resources, but regretted that, “ironically and unfortunately, the leadership is the question, leadership has been the challenge”.

Ibegbu declared: “The immediate post-independence leaders had a lot of zeal and a lot of dynamics to position Nigeria; people like M. I. Okpara, who made the Eastern Region the fastest growing economy in the 60s.

“In the West, Chief Obafemi Awolowo brought the West to its zenith. In the North, Ahmadu Bello did everything possible to give the North leadership.

“But after the civil war, a lot of criminals came into power; a lot of people that have nothing to offer. ”

The Ohanaeze Chieftain stated that at 65, any person can be considered a senior citizen, but that the country was lacking leadership, which he said is the challenge of Nigeria.

“What we can do to overcome is the leadership recruitment system; our leadership recruitment system is very poor. You see somebody that has no station in life, he will become a governor. You see somebody that has no experience in human and business management, he will become a commissioner; he will become a governor or a president.

“We need electoral reform because, from electoral reform, you get the correct leaders, you get people who are coming to serve.”

We need sober reflection, says INC

To the National Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Engr. Ezonebi Oyakemeagbeha, there is a need for a sober reflection.

He said that Nigeria cannot be said to be a toddler again at 65.

He said: “It’s shameful that, having claimed to be the giant of Africa and yet, we are still crawling. There should be a sober reflection. I expect that our own independence should be a moment of sober reflection.

“Where have we gone wrong? What happened? Where did we go wrong? We have taken the wrong direction. We should settle down. When you take the wrong direction, you should turn around and say something has gone wrong.

“So, calling for celebration and spending billions to celebrate it is a shame, just like a man who is 50 or 60 years old and hasn’t achieved anything, and you’re inviting people to come and celebrate the number of years you have existed.”

“So, somebody should retract; the leaders should say no. This is not the right way. It is time for preaching, it’s not time to celebrate.”

Also weighing in, A Professor of Philosophy, Konrad Ekiyor, said, “Nigerians need to have a very serious reflection on their journey so far as a nation.

“You will not believe that when Nigeria gained Independence in 1960, there was a group of countries that the world projected that in their 20s, 25s, and 30s would join the league of advanced countries.

“These countries included China, Russia, Brazil, Indonesia, and Malaysia, but as we speak right now, sixty-five years later, they are all in the first world.

“And Nigeria is still lagging in the third world. It doesn’t have to do with the qualities of the Nigerian person. There is nothing these countries have that Nigeria does not have in terms of resources, population, and all that, but there is a very serious part that is left among Nigerians, and that is their sense of nationalism.

“Nigerians don’t see themselves as Nigerians. They see themselves as different ethnic groups, and all that. So, forging a nation out of these nations has been a challenge for Nigeria.”

Capitalism has not helped us; democracy has not helped us. We must return to the quality of the humans in Nigeria, thinking about what is right and what is good as than how much I gain. It has even entered the young ones today. Nobody is interested in morality again. The young ones want to be rich at 20.”

Nigeria‘ll be great –Afenifere

Speaking on behalf of Afenifere, the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, stated that the prospect was very high for Nigeria to be great, “notwithstanding the challenges it is facing”.

According to him, Nigeria has faced a lot of challenges, some of them the type that tore some nations apart.

“But Nigeria remains one due to the grace of God, conscientious works by patriots, and resilience by Nigerians”.

He added that average Nigerians have always desired – and strove for – a better country.

“Unfortunately, many of those, who occupied important public offices in the country have dashed the hopes of Nigerians. The government is to ask everybody to work on making Nigeria great by coining ‘All hands on deck for a Greater Nation’ as the theme for this year’s independence celebration.

“We, however, feel that those in public offices, politicians especially, should show more patriotism in their conduct as many average Nigerians already have their hands on the plow”.

The Afenifere spokesman expressed the hope that the positive impacts of the various policy steps taken by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s government will begin to manifest from the tail-end of this year.

“The economy is expected to improve in the new year, based on the signs already manifesting and in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Additionally, significant improvements are expected in security, especially with the launch of the state police, which the government is showing a great deal of seriousness towards.”

Ajayi concluded by calling on the government to effect the restructuring of the country in this New Year.