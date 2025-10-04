Nigeria @65: Enugu Council Chairman Calls For Unity, Lauds Mbah

Still in the euphoria of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Dr Caleb Onyema Ani, the Executive Chairman of Enugu South Local Council, has congratulated the Enugu State Governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and the entire populace.

This was as the elder stateman said it is a proud moment to honour Nigeria’s collective progress made towards a great future.

Reflecting on the importance of this great milestone in his Independence address, Ani noted that the visionary leadership of Governor Mbah is charting the state on the path of progress and transformation.

He added that the 65th Independence Anniversary was a strong reminder of Nigeria’s indefatigable resolve and the sacrifice of its founding fathers, whose dogged struggle helped the nation achieve freedom from colonial rule in 1960.

He said, “Our Governor came prepared for the sacred task of state-building, and his purposeful leadership is steering us towards a future of promise and prosperity.

“Today, even as we navigate economic challenges, we pause to give thanks for the dynamic leadership at both state and grassroots levels, which continues to inspire hope and unity.”

“This anniversary is a rare and significant milestone, an opportunity to reflect on our shared journey as a people, to celebrate our achievements, and to recommit to the ideals of unity, peace, and progress that define us as a nation.”

He, however, urged the people of Enugu South and Nigerians to preserve the legacy of our heroes by working passionately to make a united and prosperous nation.

“Let us not forget the sacrifices of our forebears, who fought with courage and conviction to birth this great nation. As we celebrate, let us renew our commitment to building a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and generations yet to come.

“Together, we can forge a Nigeria that stands as a testament to resilience, unity, and shared dreams,” he stated.