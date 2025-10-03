Nigeria @ 65: Between Taunts And Reality

I listened to the 65th Independence Anniversary national address of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, I also read the SGF, Chief George Akume, allegedly saying that Nigeria’s problems did not begin with the Tinubu administration.

President Tinubu and his team should note that they were elected to solve Nigeria’s problems and not to either watch it fester or celebrate the origin of Nigeria’s problems. Secondly, it is not the duty of the government to rate itself.

That duty lies with the people. In ideal governance settings, the government strives to execute projects and programmes in its manifesto which must be derived from the verified needs and aspirations of the people.

In this informed setting, the needs and aspirations of the citizenry are never different from the needs and aspirations of the country or state, otherwise known in Nigerian parlance as the ‘national interest’. In fact, the term, national interest, should be an encapsulation of the citizens’ needs and aspirations.

By this token, there should be no disparity between the needs of the citizens and the national interest because the citizens are actually the country and the country is the people or citizens who inhabit it! However, this seems not to be the case in Nigeria.

There appears to be obvious disparities between the needs and aspirations of the people and what the government pursues as overriding national interests in Nigeria.

This incoherence has generated centrifugal impacts on the development of the country, made life difficult for the citizens and created a cacophony of taunts and resentments between the government and the governed.

At inception in 2023, the Tinubu administration put an end to the regime of fuel subsidy, blaming high level corruption and criminal racketeering in the fuel subsidy management. This was largely seen as the Federal Government conceding defeat to corruption.

The fuel subsidy was not the Nigerian citizens’ choice, yet President Tinubu’s administration “grabbed it and ran with it”, promising economic revival and stability, institutional reforms, massive development, national and food security. However, the abrupt and thoughtless fuel subsidy withdrawal threw Nigeria into hyperinflation, hunger and hardship, job losses and deeper insecurity.

Governments at all tiers were equally shaken by the hunger protests which followed the withdrawal in all the states of the federation except Ebonyi State! In the face of those realities, President Tinubu’s administration pleaded for Nigerians’ patience on one hand to enable it to prepare shock-absorbing measures; and deployed unprintable tactics to quell the hunger and hardship protests.

Contrary to President Tinubu’s concern about citizens’ focus on “what ought to be”, this piece charges him to strive to build an ideal country of equal opportunities for all Nigerians

The physical hunger protests ended, but the hunger and economic woes persisted in spite of the glut in oil revenue. Surprisingly, the Federal Government and many state governments (except Ebonyi State) began a borrowing spree piling up a pyramid of debts which the Debt Management Office and the National Bureau of Statistics records put at N149.39 trillion (approximately $98.3 billion) as at the first quarter of 2025!

The management of both the fuel subsidy withdrawal revenue and the borrowings by the Federal Government has generated concerns from economists and criticisms from informed citizens and public affairs analysts. President Tinubu’s administration has continued to make loan requests which get automated approvals from the 10th National Assembly.

The security challenges across the country have not also abated. A situation where bandits reportedly kidnap hundreds of people at a go is worrisome and perplexing.

The security management approach of ransom payment and deradicalisation allegedly adopted by the federal and state governments have been roundly criticised by both security experts and patriotic Nigerians. Purportedly de-radicalised bandits have allegedly been infiltrating the security apparatchik to spy for the insurgents.

As citizens’ groan over hardship, inflation, economic instability and insecurity continued in high decibels, the Federal Government, and their agents, seems to have launched imagelaundering campaigns to counter citizens’ complaints and concerns.

The ensuing media banters, including President Tinubu’s 65th Independence Anniversary address have further exposed the flaws of the Tinubu presidency as well as the disparities between the verified needs of the people and the government’s preferred definition of ‘national interest’, economic revival and national progress.

The efforts or achievements of the administration in areas like infrastructure and so on have been overshadowed by this anomaly. It is also odd for any administration to usurp the feedback role of the citizens.

Across the globe, citizens who feel the impacts of any given administration’s policy, project or programme are in the right position to report how it impacts on their lives. It is not the duty of the government to rate or score their performance as that will amount to self-help or blowing their own trumpet.

Performance reports of ordinary citizens are more reliable than that of the government or its agents. No government, not even the present administration can claim monopoly of knowledge or wisdom. Genuine concerns of citizens including those of opposition elements should be made to reflect in governance.

The seeming aversion of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and its efforts to clamp down on free press and fundamental rights to freedom of expression is not good for our democracy and so should be shelved. Contrary to President Tinubu’s concern about citizens’ focus on “what ought to be”, this piece charges him to strive to build an ideal country of equal opportunities for all Nigerians.