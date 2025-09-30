Nigeria @ 65: Be Patient With Tinubu’s Reforms, Akpabio Urges Nigerians

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the economic and governance reforms being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assuring that the country is on the path to progress and the benefits of the reforms are beginning to manifest.

Akpabio made the appeal in a goodwill message to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, urging citizens to endure the temporary discomfort in the interest of future generations.

“My dear resilient and wonderful people of this great nation, I wish to heartily congratulate you on witnessing Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebration. At 65, we are matured and should be working for the unity of the nation and the prosperity of our people,” Akpabio stated.

“We salute your resilience, patience and endurance in the last two years. We deeply appreciate your support and understanding. In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘All hands are on deck for a greater Nigeria,’ I urge you to continue to bear the temporary discomfort of the ongoing reforms. We are not unaware of the pains, but very soon, this will be a thing of the past because the benefits are beginning to manifest positively.”

The Senate President congratulated President Tinubu for his commitment to peace and development, commended the National Assembly for its steadfastness, and lauded the judiciary and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora for their contributions to nation-building.

“I must tell you that Nigeria is not finished. Do not buy into the mischievous narrative that Nigeria is irredeemable. We are on the right pedestal and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is reshaping the country. We are growing and making progress. If we all join hands together to support the reforms, Nigeria will surely get to the promised land,” Akpabio added.

In a separate message to mark the Independence Anniversary, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, urged Nigerians to remain united and look beyond the current challenges facing the nation.

He called on citizens to accord President Tinubu the needed support to propel the country to prosperity, noting that the benefits of the ongoing economic reforms are already becoming evident, particularly in improved security over the past two years.

“What should be uppermost in the minds of Nigerians now is to promote national unity and support the government with prayers and collective effort to turn the country’s fortunes around positively,” Barau said.