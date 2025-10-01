Nigeria @65: APC Italy Lauds Tinubu’s Strides

…Calls for appointment of Ambassadors

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Italy Chapter has commended President Bola Tinubu for the bold strides taken under his Renewed Hope Agenda, while congratulating Nigeria on its 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a communiqué issued to the media after its Independence Day celebration, the chapter described itself as one of the most vibrant and pioneering APC diaspora chapters in Europe.

It hailed President Tinubu’s progressive policies and urged him to appoint ambassadors across major Nigerian embassies and missions worldwide to strengthen Nigeria’s presence in global affairs.

The communiqué signed by Prince Chima Ibezim, Chairman of APC, Italy Chapter, emphasised the need to draw from the wealth of experience of APC Committee of Diaspora Chapters (CDC) leaders, noting that many had lived abroad for years and understood both the dynamics of foreign relations and the concerns of Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Involving them in ambassadorial appointments would mark a ‘gigantic positive achievement’ for the administration while reinforcing the bond between the party’s leadership and followership abroad, the statement read.

Chima, who is the Continental Vice Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDO Europe), also extended his goodwill message.

He congratulated Nigeria at 65 on behalf of the chapter, the APC-CDC, and Nigerians in the diaspora, reaffirming the group’s support for the Tinubu administration.

Those present at the event included: Hon. Seyi Shallum (Deputy Chairman, South); Hon. Lady Sandra Edoga (National Secretary); Hon. Princess Titilope Hassan (Welfare Secretary); Hon. Julios Osasehi (Publicity Secretary); Hon. Richard Edioye (Deputy Publicity Secretary); Chief Mrs Doris Okafor (Women Leader); Hon. Mazi Patrick Ohia (Treasurer) and Hon. Efe Osatowhen (Deputy Youth Leader).