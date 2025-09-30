Nigeria @ 65: Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti Felicitates Nigerians

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon become a great nation that all citizens will be proud of.

This was contained in a goodwill message by Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, to congratulate Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence anniversary.

A statement by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, quoted the Leader — who is also the Asiwaju of the Yorubas — as saying that although Nigeria has experienced many travails, there is hope that the country will overcome its challenges and emerge stronger soon.

He hinged this optimism on “the grace of God, the never-die spirit of Nigerians, the abundant resources with which the country is endowed, and the determination that the federal government under President Bola Tinubu is deploying towards concretising Nigeria’s developmental strides on the crest of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Fasoranti expressed confidence that the positive impact of the Tinubu administration’s policies is already being felt, adding that more tangible results would manifest towards the end of the year.

“For instance, the economy is expected to pick up better in the new year, going by the signs that are already manifesting and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President. Also, significant improvement is expected on security, especially with the anticipated take-off of state police, which government is pursuing with seriousness,” the statement read.

He urged state governments to allow local government councils “breathe more freely” as Nigeria enters its 66th year of independence, so that people at the grassroots can better feel the impact of governance.

Afenifere also expressed confidence in the government’s commitment to pursue inclusive growth, strengthen democratic institutions, and ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in the development process. It, however, stressed the need for greater efforts to tackle banditry and insecurity, including in the Southwest.

Pa Fasoranti urged Nigerians to join hands in line with the theme of this year’s anniversary, “All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation” to collectively uplift the country.

The statement concluded with a call for urgent restructuring, describing it as the most feasible path to addressing Nigeria’s myriad challenges and actualising the visions of the country’s founding fathers.