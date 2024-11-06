Nigeria @64: The Illusion Of Freedom In A Dependent Nation

Share

On October 1, 2024, Nigeria marked its 64th year of her independence from British colonial rule. This day is celebrated with various festivities, but the question lingers: Is Nigeria truly an independent nation, or are we still grappling with various forms of dependence?

To explore this complex issue, we spoke with Nigerians from diverse backgrounds, each offering unique insights into their perceptions of independence and the current state of the nation.

Historical context

Nigeria’s journey to independence was fraught with challenges, including ethnic tensions, political strife, and economic disparities.

The end of colonial rule was heralded as a new beginning, with hopes for progress, unity, and self-determination. However, decades later, many Nigerians feel that the country still bears the scars of its colonial past, which lasted 75 years (1885 – 1960).

A teacher from Enugu State, Emeka Okonji, reflects on this sentiment: “When we gained independence, we had dreams of a prosperous nation. But today, many of us feel that we are still under the influence of foreign powers, especially economically.

Our resources are exploited, and we remain dependent on imports for many essential goods.” The struggle for true independence goes beyond the political realm; it involves a comprehensive re-evaluation of Nigeria’s role in the global economy and its ability to become self-sufficient.

Economic dependence

One of the most pressing issues facing Nigeria is economic dependence. Despite being rich in natural resources, including oil, gas, and minerals, the country has struggled to achieve sustainable economic growth. The over-reliance on oil exports has made the economy vulnerable to global market fluctuations, often leading to economic instability.

A small business owner in Lagos State, Sarah Afolabi, shares her perspective: “I run a small fashion business, but the high cost of imported materials makes it hard to compete. We are blessed with so much, yet we rely on foreign products. It feels like we haven’t truly broken free.”

Many Nigerians echo Afolabi’s feelings, pointing to the lack of local manufacturing and innovation as significant barriers to true independence. Olatunde Fabiyi, an engineer in Ogun State, adds: “We have the talent and the resources. Why are we not manufacturing our own cars or electronics?

Instead, we keep importing everything. It’s as if we are still colonized in our minds, depending on others for what we can produce ourselves.”

The economic policies in place often favour imports over local production, leading to a situation where Nigerian industries struggle to thrive.

Fatima Ogundele, an economist based in Lagos, highlights the issue: “Our government needs to invest in local industries. If we want to be truly independent, we must cultivate our own resources and support local entrepreneurs instead of relying on foreign companies.”

Political landscape

The political landscape in Nigeria has also contributed to the perception of dependence. The country has experienced political instability, corruption, and governance challenges since independence.

Many citizens feel that their leaders prioritise personal gain over national development. Aishat Agbaje, an Oyo State-based civil servant, expresses her frustration: “Every election, we hope for change, but it’s always the same.

Politicians make promises, but once they get into power, they forget us. We still depend on foreign aid and loans to survive. It’s disheartening.” The constant cycle of corruption and mismanagement has led to disillusionment among the populace.

A university student in Osun State, Victory Oyedele, adds: “We are taught about our heroes who fought for the nation’s independence, but it feels like we are still fighting for freedom, freedom from bad leadership, inequality, and poverty.

How can we call ourselves independent when we are still struggling? “The lack of accountability in governance has created an environment where citizens feel disempowered. Many Nigerians believe that until their leaders are held accountable, true independence will remain elusive.”

Social issues

Social issues, including poverty, education, and healthcare, further complicate the notion of independence. Despite significant progress in some areas, many Nigerians continue to face dire living conditions. A healthcare worker in Lagos State, Adebisi Dada, highlights the challenges in the health sector.

“We celebrate independence, but many people cannot access basic healthcare. The system is broken, and we often look to international organisations for help. It feels like we are still dependent on others for our well-being.”

The healthcare system, plagued by inadequate funding and poor infrastructure, has left many citizens vulnerable. Okonji, a teacher working in Enugu, echoes this sentiment, “Education should be our priority, but many schools lack basic facilities.

Our children deserve better, but we keep looking to foreign countries for solutions. True independence means providing for ourselves.” The education sector faces similar challenges, with many schools struggling to provide quality education due to a lack of resources. The reliance on foreign educational materials and curricula further complicates the situation.

Cultural dependence is another aspect that affects Nigeria’s sense of independence. The influence of Western culture has permeated various facets of life, leading some to question their national identity. Agbaje reflects on this issue: “We celebrate foreign holidays and admire foreign celebrities, but what about our own culture?

We have rich traditions that should be celebrated and preserved. Independence should also mean embracing who we are.” Nnamdi, the university student, adds: “Social media has a huge impact on how we perceive ourselves. We need to promote our local arts, music, and fashion. Independence is not just political; it’s cultural too.”

The erosion of cultural identity poses a significant challenge to achieving true independence. Many Nigerians feel that a stronger emphasis on local culture and heritage could foster a sense of pride and self-sufficiency.

Way forward

Despite the challenges, many Nigerians remain hopeful for a better future. The younger generation, in particular, is increasingly vocal about their desire for change. Fabiyi, the Ogun-based engineer, emphasises the importance of innovation. “We need to harness our creativity and technology.

Start-ups and young entrepreneurs can lead the way. Independence means taking charge of our future and not waiting for others to rescue us.” Nigerians are increasingly turning to entrepreneurship as a way to create jobs and stimulate the economy.

Many young people are launching businesses that cater to local needs, thereby reducing the reliance on imports. Afolabi, the small business owner, agrees: “We must support local businesses.

If we can create a strong market for ourselves, we can reduce our dependence on imports. It’s time for us to invest in our people.” Community initiatives and local cooperatives are emerging as powerful forces for change, empowering Nigerians to take charge of their economic destinies.

Conclusion

As Nigeria reflects on its 64th anniversary of independence, the question of whether the nation is truly free remains complex.

While significant strides have been made, many average Nigerians feel that political, economic, and social dependencies continue to hinder true independence.

The voices of Okonji, Afolabi, Fabiyi, Agbaje, Nnamdi, Ogundele, and Dada highlight a shared desire for a nation that is self-sufficient, culturally proud, and politically stable.

True independence will require a collective effort to address these challenges, fostering an environment where every Nigerian can thrive. Nigeria’s journey toward genuine independence is ongoing. It is not merely a celebration of freedom from colonial rule but a continuous struggle for self-determination, dignity, and prosperity.

Only by confronting these issues can Nigeria hope to realise the dreams that fuelled its fight for independence in the first place. As the nation heads towards its 65th independence anniversary, it must remember that the day is not just a date on the calendar but a daily commitment to building a better future for all Nigerians no matter their tribes or religious beliefs.

