Nigeria @63: Current Leaders Capable Of Developing, Transforming Nigeria – CSO

A Civil Society Organisation, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has said the current leaders in the country were capable of transforming Nigeria into a developed country if given the needed support.

At a rally to drum support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on Monday in Abuja while marking the country’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary, the CSO appealed to Nigerians to create an environment that would allow President Tinubu deliver sustainable dividends of democracy and a prosperous future for all.

According to the National Coordinator of RUN, Solomon Adodo, Nigeria has triumphed and shown great hope for a better tomorrow despite the myriad of challenges besieged the country and her people.

He said: “It will be unrealistic to pretend that we don’t have problems. As a nation, we are confronted by a series of challenges but with the kind of leader we have now, there’s no doubt that we’re already at the gate of our solution and in no distant time, Nigeria will be transformed like any other developed country in the world, standing shoulder to shoulder with other world economies.

“This is our hope and it’ll be a reality if we cooperate with Mr. President in his renewed hope agenda.

“Mr President has come prepared to deliver Nigeria from the plague of misgovernance and corruption. The star-studded team of President Tinubu has clearly shown that he has placed merit above favouritism and parochial Interests. His security chiefs and executives are the best any government has assembled so far in the history of the country. All he needs is our support.”

Commenting on the insecurity in the country Adodo said, “It’ll be a great disservice not to remember the tireless efforts of our military especially the Nigerian Army in sustaining our democracy in the midst of heated agitations by separatists, terrorists and other unimaginable security threats.

The CSO however warned those it described as “enemies of Nigeria from hiding “under the cloak of anarchy by poisoning the minds of Nigerian youths so that they can infiltrate their ranks to cause anarchy, disunity and eventual disintegration of the country.

“Let us make it abundantly clear that Nigerian youths are solidly behind the administration of President Bola Tinubu. We have unwavering hope in his administration and no amount of distractions can change our firm conviction. Nigeria is indeed free and independent of all colonial and neocolonial encumbrances.

“With the team assembled so far starting with the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and all other appointees, Nigeria is on the path of success and can stand shoulder to shoulder with any other country in the world if we support the bold initiatives of this administration.”