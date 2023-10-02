Nigeria @ 63: Ajadi Charges FG On Improved Citizens’ Welfare

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has congratulated Nigerians’ steadfastness in the midst of challenging times

Ajadi who gave the commendation as part of his Independence anniversary message, said the recent times have particularly been challenging and that Nigerians deserve commendation for their steadfastness.

Bemoaning the skyrocketing prices of goods and services, he expressed disappointment that this would again deny Nigerians the opportunity to celebrate an event as epochal as their independence anniversary.

“It is indeed worrisome and a thing of concern that rather than celebrate this anniversary of nationhood, Nigerians across states and zones are left to groan and complain. And do you blame them, when the economy has been biting harshly and insecurity worse?”.

Ajadi said the masses could not afford to be celebrating the anniversary when there was no food in their stomachs, no money in their pockets and worse, left to battle banditry, armed robbery and other kinds of insecurity.

“All of the above problems are a sign of a failure of government. It is the job of the government to create jobs so that the citizens can work and have a means of sustenance.

“It is the duty of government to provide infrastructure, secure lives and property, and provide incentives for entrepreneurs to create jobs for people to earn a living and be happy. But what do we have presently?

“In addition to bad roads, lack of electricity, no jobs and no safety of lives, Nigerian citizens also face injustice in the form of manipulated election results. That is terrible” the politician said..

“All of these, he added have made the independence anniversary, another period of gloom and groaning rather than that of excitement for the people.

Ajadi, a youth lover, opinion leader as well and philanthropist, said it was in the bid to bring succour to the generality of the people that he joined politics.

He enjoined the Nigerian electorates not to lose hope given the many years of betrayal of truth by the old brigade and selfish politicians, but rather believe the positive change in the nearest future.

“Even as we commemorate this anniversary, my appeal to Nigerians is never to lose hope. Instead, the failure of past governments to provide good governance should strengthen their resolve and faith in a better Nigeria.

“I believe in it, and that’s why I am in the struggle towards the emergence of good governance, not just in our dear state, Ogun but dear country Nigeria. I also implore other patriotic Nigerians to follow suit”.

Ambassador Ajadi also gave an illustration of South Africa which remained in colonial bondage for several decades but eventually became independent because of the commitment of the people.

He said the much-needed economic and industrial liberation for Nigeria could only be made possible by the consistency of the people for good political leadership.

“So as I salute Nigerians at independence, I most importantly appeal to all of us not to despair. I also appeal to our political leaders to give us good governance and ensure improvement in the life of the citizenry. This is the whole essence of leadership. God bless Nigeria, God bless us all”, Ajadi prayed.