Nigeria @ 53: Decades of missed opportunities

No doubt, a strong creative and cultural economy is “a key driver of growth and presents an opportunity to accelerate Nigeria’s development on a local and a global stage.” And every society “possesses a richly diverse cultural heritage viewed as an asset to the people and which represents a shared identity that binds them together.” Thus, the cultural and creative industry is therefore imperative for national development, more so, for Nigeria with its rich cultural heritage. As the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, notes in an eight-point plan, which she outlined for Nigeria’s creative economy at the Art & Tech district in Abuja, Nigeria, recently, “a strong creative and cultural economy is a key driver of growth and presents an opportunity to accelerate Nigeria’s development on a local and a global stage.

The scope of this sector is extensive and encompasses the production and distribution of ideas, goods and services that are the result of human creativity, skill, and talent across all aspects of Nigerian culture.” Our culture, she added, “is a valuable currency.” That the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, and the music and theatre industries and the visual arts have continued to advance the nation’s socioeconomic developments as well as fly the country’s flag on the global scene. Last Sunday marked Nigeria 63rd independence anniversary. And for stakeholders in the sector, despite the achievements of practitioners, the sector, it seems, still has a long way to go.

For Nigeria at 63, according to filmmaker, writer, television producer, and the founder/executive producer of Zuri24 Media, a content production company in Lagos, Femi Odugbemi, it is a tale of missed opportunities for the Arts and Culture Sector. He noted that Nigeria at Independence embraced its cultural diversity; it’s leaders even at the consequences for independence, were proudly wearing Nigerian clothing. “Whether it was Obafemi Awolowo or Nnamdi Azikiwe or Ahmadu Bello or Okotie Eboh, just looking at images of them ore-Independence and through the Independence, you could see that they were symbols of the different nationalities of the country, In fact, we had a Premier, Chief Ladoke Akintola, who proudly carried his tribal marks, they spoke in our languages.

Not only that, the school curriculum was strong in the languages of our nationalities. There was a sense of us being comfortable in our skin. And when that is the case, it is because the Arts and Culture are intrinsically inter – woven w i t h the lives of the people. “There’s meaning in the cultural norms and ways of the people. And that is what we translate to the Arts; that’s what we create as visual arts, it’s what we make as films. It’s what we write as books. What we do in the Arts is to archive the cultural norms, understandings and worldviews of our people in a way we collate its meaning, and then we dramatise it. And then we try to propagate it. And I think there was a lot of that as a foundational understanding pre-independence and immediately post-Independence.” One of the dislocations for our Arts and Culture, he further stated, was the civil war, “because it gave us a sense of redefinition from Nigerian to, first your nationality, then your tribe, then your country. And what that translated to post civil war was that rather than us embracing who we are in the world and propagating it, we’ve just mostly monetised our identity, without trying to find meaning in it.”

FESTAC 77 Odugbemi averred that the things that would help to create meaning in our Arts and Culture is when we understand how it is that it gives us stability as a people, and how people like Hubert Ogunde, D. O. Fagunwa, all the early artists and dramatists, and what they did was to give a sense of originality in our space in the world. “And we sort of moved away from all of that into a space where at the point of FESTAC 77, we began to think more arts as a performative thing; culture as a performative thing, while its meaning for our daily lives seems to have receded. And as we moved on and the economy is gotten harder, we have moved away from where those cultures and languages and those things that give us meaning where they originate and with our rural to urban drift, and so we created this foundationless culture of urbanity that has really done a lot of damage to our understanding of arts and culture, who we are.” 63 years of missed opportunities Continuing, Odugbemi said: “All of that is a bit on the surreal side.

On the practical side, I said we’ve 63 years of missed opportunities, simply because we’ve this diversity, we have this whiff of storytelling, we’ve this capacity for performance; we’ve this talented pool of people in every aspect, whether it is song or drama or writing or poetry, we’re hugely blessed. But we’ve refused to look in that direction for how we prosper our country. We have not invested adequately in that sector; we’ve regulated the sector without incentivising it. We’ve left people in the sector to fend for themselves. And now, 63 years later, what we thought was going to be the prosperity of our country, oil, is now dwindling. And so, we find that had we taken the right kind of steps earlier on to have actually invested in this that would never end, I think our story would be different today.

“Today we’re a poor country, not just poor in money, but poor country in values; we’re a poor country in even our homogeneity, we’re a poor country in ethics. We’re a very poor country; it’s not money. It’s in those most important things of life that we’re poor in. We’re poor in character, we’re poor in morals; we’re poor patriotism; we’re poor in things like honesty. Sixty-three years down the road we still can’t have an honest election. So, why are we poor in those very vital areas of live? It is because we have neglected our arts and culture.

“The arts and culture is what gives meaning to all those things for us. Arts and culture combine our history, combines our identity, combines our languages, combines our music, our everything. But it mostly combines our worldview; it mostly uses storytelling, narratives, folklore, to tell us about good and bad, to tell us about things like honour, to tell us about things like family, to tell us about things like loyalty. These are things that money cannot buy. And the problem when you do not appreciate that, the result is that people make up their own mind; they create their own history afresh. We suddenly now have children who spell Shola with with an r, children who disavow their very own heritage. You have all these people who want to ‘japa’ (run) to another country. You have a lack of honesty, sincerity.

Nobody knows who is a friend anymore. We have a situation where money buys everything, there is no honour. We have a situation where a lot of our children, more or less have become prostitutes because the honour and regard that our culture gives to the act of sex has been debased. All of that are the results of the opportunities we missed. Way out So, for me, we need to take a hard look at how we have envisioned our arts and culture industry. We need to understand the impact of theatre; we need to understand the impact of books, visual arts, films, music. We need to start from the primary school to begin to reeducate, using those tools but using them with meaning.

I do think that the educational system has failed the arts and culture sector. It has failed it because more and more, you’ll find that from the primary school the kids are going out to nursery school where the very music that they start with are foreign ones. How they learn numbers and ABC are foreign. We learnt it in Yoruba. We learnt to read the Yoruba Bible in Church. There was a lot there that we could imbibe because even the mathematics, the sciences, a lot of our lesson teachers spoke Yoruba to teach us these things. So, we also have to look in the mirror, as practitioners, and say to ourselves, this policy documents that we’ve been a part of creating, what has been our own contribution to ensuring that they are implemented? We have to move away from “government knows all, government does all”, to know that “we do all, we know”. Why, because we are. And for me, that’s the most important thing, that as long as we look at government as the solution to our problem, we would constantly have this problem where we feel like nothing ever moves. But the truth is, we’ve had opportunity ourselves to redefine how that sector is administered, how it is managed.