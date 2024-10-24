Nigeria, 12 Other Countries Join BRICS As Partner Country

Share

The Federal Republic of Nigeria and twelve other countries have joined the BRICS intergovernmental organisations as partner nations and not full members.

The declaration was made during the 16th annual BRICS summit meeting in Kazan, Russia on Wednesday, October 23.

The organization aims to strengthen collaboration with rising economies worldwide.

The BRICS summit, entitled “Strengthening Multilateralism for Fair Global Development and Security,” is now being held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, 2024.

READ ALSO

The acronym, BRICS refers to a gathering of key emerging market economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with the goal of promoting trade, investment, peace, security, development, and collaboration.

The remaining 12 countries are Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

In 2009, the founding countries of Brazil, Russia, India, and China convened the inaugural BRIC leaders’ summit in Russia.

South Africa attended the organisation’s first summit as a member in 2011, following its renaming in 2010.

Share

Please follow and like us: