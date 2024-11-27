NIGERCON 2024: Don Tasks Participants On Empowering Humanity Through Technology

Share

A scholar, Professor (Mrs) Ifenyinwa Eucharia Achumba has advocated the building of lasting partnerships, sharing insights, and pushing the boundaries of possibility with the task of empowering humanity through the transformative potential of technology in society.

The don gave the charge to participants at the 5th IEEE International Conference on Electro-Computing for Sustainable Development Nigeria Section at NIGERCON 2024.

Prof. Achumba who is the Chairman of the organization made the plea in her opening speech on Tuesday at the conference held at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) in Ekiti State.

She urged the participants to keep in mind the organization’s collective mission to leverage technology for the greater good of humanity.

“As we convene here at Afe Babalola University(ABUAD), let us not only focus on advancing technology but also on ensuring that these innovations are inclusive, ethical, and impactful for all.

“Every presentation, discussion, and collaboration during this conference is a vital step toward this goal. Whether it is developing cyber security solutions to safeguard personal data, or creating sustainable telecommunications systems that bridge the digital divide.

The Don said NIGERCON has long been a platform where academia and industry converge to exchange knowledge, discuss practical applications, and inspire one another toward groundbreaking solutions.

The Vice-Chancellor of ABUAD, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde in her address at the event themed”Empowering Humanity: The Future of Electro-Computing Technologies”, said this remarkable gathering which runs from today 26th November, through 28th November 2014, promises to ignite conversations that will not only advance the frontiers of technology but also contribute to shaping a more sustainable future for Nigeria and humanity.

According to her, “the theme of this conference, Empowering Humanity: The Future of Electro-Computing Technologies”, is a timely call to action to harness the potential of technological advancements for the betterment of society.

“As we navigate the complexities of the 21st Century, Electro-Computing innovations have emerged as powerful tools to address global challenges and improve the human condition.

“The theme of this conference underscores the urgent need to leverage Electro-Computing Technologies to address pressing issues such as climate change, poverty, and healthcare disparities

“For instance, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning have the potential to revolutionize healthcare by enabling early disease detection, personalized treatment plans, and drug discovery

The ABUAD Vice-Chancellor posited that renewable energy technologies powered by Electro-Computing systems can help mitigate the impacts of climate change and promote sustainable development

“I’m delighted to share a significant milestone recently achieved by ABUAD, which underscores our commitment to educational excellence and innovation

Prof. Smaranda also recalled how she embarked on a strategic trip to China and ABUAD was honoured with the Gold Award for pioneering efforts in digitalized teaching.

According to her, “This prestigious recognition is yet another testament to ABUAD’s status as a trailblazer in advancing higher education globally.

“One of the most striking lessons we learnt was the seamless integration of education and industry in China. This collaboration fosters innovation and ensures that research outcomes are directly translated”, the Vice Chancellor said.

