Niger: Will Ecowas Walk Its Talk?

In just 24 hours, the seven-day ultimatum given by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of Government to the military junta in Niger Republic to return the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum to power or risk the use of force expires with the world waiting for the next act in the unfolding drama.

The ultimatum was given last weekend when the regional bloc held an emergency meeting in Abuja, at the behest of the ECOWAS chairman, our own President Bola Tinubu, in a formal response to the coup, which first took place penultimate Monday, before the true face behind the coupists, Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the Presidential Guards, came out of the shadows two days later.

In 2011, Tchiani assumed command of the Presidential Guards and was a close ally of then-President Mahamadou Issoufou, who promoted him to general in 2018. In 2015, Tchiani was accused of involvement in a coup plot against Issoufou, but he denied the charges in court.

In 2021, Tchiani led the unit in thwarting an attempted coup; at the time a military unit tried to seize the presidential palace two days before Issoufou stepped down to make way for his democratically elected successor, Mohamed Bazoum, who retained Tchiani in his post. Finally, last week, the 63-year-old from the Tillabéri Region of Niger had enough of taking orders from a ‘bloody civilian’ and decided to be the main man by hosting the man he was answerable to – President Bazoum.

It was this action that prompted Sunday’s Abuja ECOWAS meeting where the bloc said its Chiefs of Defence Staff, who subsequently met on Wednesday, would come up with a plan that will hold accountable all those responsible for violence and terror against the lives and properties of innocent citizens and residents of Niger! In a statement released immediately after the coup, Tinubu had said he was in close consultation with other leaders in the region, adding: “We shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.’’

The president said Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in the Niger Republic. “I equally convey the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order,” he had said. Sunday’s Abuja meeting predictably toed his tough stance in coming up with a strongly worded communiqué which apart from the vainly disguised threat of military action also slammed various forms of sanctions on one of the world’s poorest countries.

Now that the day of reckoning is at hand the million naira question is: so what happens next? Having made such a firebrand statement in Abuja six days ago, not doing anything is not an option for the ECOWAS – but then in reality what can they actually do? Of course, going by the wordings of the ultimatum, it is unambiguously alluding to possible military intervention by the remaining 14 members of the 15-member bloc. But then, three of the members are already being ruled by the military and they were noticeably absent from the Abuja meeting.

Besides, when coups took place in those countries ECOWAS threatened hail and brimstone, but never indicated that they would be invading to restore the ousted democratically elected governments and after the initial bluster have largely embraced them. Perhaps, the feeling this time around is that Niger is a very poor country with a largely weak military of roughly 12,000 active personnel. In fact, Niger is ranked 119 of 145 out of the countries considered for the annual Global Firepower review.

So, in theory, it should be a stroll in the park should ECOWAS decide to take military action; but we all know that the reality is often different as troops fighting on their home turf usually put up strong resistance even against perceived stronger foes. The US found this out in Vietnam while the Soviet Union also experienced it later in Afghanistan.

Moreover, two of the bloc’s nations, Burkina Faso and Mali, have broken ranks and warned that any intervention against Niger will not only see them withdrawing from ECOWAS but also the adoption of “self-defence measures in support of the armed forces and people of Niger.” Then there is the issue of Russia’s Wagner forces who are already present in some African countries and will more than likely be willing to help the current rulers in Niamey.

It is clear that being the largest military and biggest economy in the region Nigeria will be expected to take the lead in whatever military operation against her landlocked neighbour, which then raises the question – does the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’ have the appetite for such an adventure? While Nigeria was the driving force in the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), which played a big part in restoring peace to Liberia and Sierra Leone in the 90s, a lot has changed since then.

The nation’s armed forces are already bogged down carrying out military operations in various parts of the country, prompting a one-time Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRA- DOC), Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Ishola Williams (rtd), to advise President Tinubu to rather engage the Nigerien coupists in dialogue instead of using force.

The ever-blunt retired senior military officer said: “It is not Nigeria’s business with whatever is happening in Niger short of an open war.” Apart from the state of our military, there is also the very important issue of funding. With the economy in serious difficulty, does it make any sense for the nation to put further strain on it by embarking on a costly external military adventure?

Unfortunately, not doing anything will be a serious loss of face for both ECOWAS and President Tinubu, who has been very vociferous in his condemnation of the coup in Niger and has also gone ahead to stop Nigeria from selling electricity to its northern neighbour. Failure to take firm action will only likely encourage other would-be coupists to have ideas just like those who reportedly attempted to take over the government in Sierra Leone during the week, which led to a number of arrests.

However, while no one likes losing face, the reality of the present situation is that this will be the most likely outcome unless Tinubu and ECOWAS are ready to walk their talk.