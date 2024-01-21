Niger Warns, Gives Contractor Second Chance

Niger State government has expressed dissatisfaction with the Minna-Bida dual carriage road project from Garatu to Kpakungu by Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company. According to the Commissioner for Budget and Planning Mustapha Ndajiwo, the contractor has exceeded the time frame despite payment of over sixty per cent of the project money.

Addressing journalists, Commissioner for Budget and Planning Mustapha Ndajiwo highlighted the commitment of the state government towards urban renewal initiatives. According to him “the state government has paid the sum of N12 billion (67% of the project funds) out of the total N17 billion, total project funds and only 40% of the work is being completed”.

The commissioner reiterated that they initially want- ed terminating the contract but due to the challenges the Company faced, they have been given another chance. He emphasized the importance of well-functioning infrastructure in driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents. While calling on Nigerlites to endure the inconveniences in terms of moving around as it is for the benefit of everyone, he emphasized the need for timely project delivery to meet the growing demands of urbanization.

Also, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Suleiman Umar revealed that the project was awarded three years ago for constructing Kpakungu to Garatu 15 kilometres, with initial 18-month duration. He further disclosed that the ministry will have a meeting with the construction company’s management before advising the state executive Council.