Niger, UNICEF Train LGA Directors On Budget, Planning For Vulnerable

The Niger State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has commenced the training of Local Government Directors of Planning, Research and Statistics (DPRS) to improve their capacity in preparing realistic and well-costed budgets that address the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

Declaring open the three-day workshop on Strengthening Capacity for LGA-DPRS, organized by the Niger State Planning Commission, the Permanent Secretary, Hajia Aisha Usman, said the programme aims to mainstream social protection priorities into local government development plans.

According to her, the effectiveness of social protection interventions depends on how well DPRS officers integrate them into planning, budgeting, monitoring, and evaluation. She noted that the training would equip participants to mobilize resources beyond government allocations and establish systems that ensure accountability, transparency, and measurable results.

On her part, UNICEF’s Social Policy Officer, Kaduna Office, Wakidara Akila, stressed that poverty could only be addressed if social protection is tied directly to budget planning. “If we do not take action now, poverty will persist. We need to plan and ensure accountability in budget implementation so that Niger State can emerge among the most developed in Nigeria,” she said.

Also delivering a presentation, Dr. Grace Atim, Gender and Social Safeguard Specialist at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reminded participants of the critical role LGAs play in implementing social protection activities. She urged them to identify, cost, and prioritize programmes that directly impact vulnerable groups in their budgets.