Niger Traditional Title: 2 Men Stab Each Other To Death

At least, two people have been killed following a violent clash over a family traditional title dispute in Gbajibo village, Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to a post shared on X yesterday by security analyst, Zagazola Makama, the incident happened on Friday, October 3, after a heated argument between Iliyasu Umar Sayidi, aged 30, and Ahmadu Isah, aged 25, both from Bukka village, turned deadly.

Sources said the two men engaged each other in a fight and stabbed themselves with daggers, leaving both with serious injuries. They were later rushed to the General Hospital in Jebba, where medical personnel confirmed them dead on arrival.

Police operatives visited the scene, took photographs of the corpses, and deposited them at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. The case has since been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.