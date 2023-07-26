Niger Tornadoes Unveils Abara As Coach

…Vows to return team to Minna

The management of Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna has unveiled the immediate past Technical Adviser of Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, Hamza Abdulazeez Abara as the Technical Adviser of the Minna-based club.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Sports Development, Mallam Nuhu Garba Ngaski said during the unveiling that the Ministry will work closely with the club’s management in order to relocate the team to Minna for its home matches of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Ngaski disclosed that he had been briefed on so many issues concerning the team and that the Ministry in collaboration with the management of the club was already putting some machinery in place to ensure that the team returns to Minna for its home league matches soonest.

While expressing optimism that the team will go places and achieve a lot, Ngaski said he will not tolerate sentiment, backbiting, and hypocrisy, adding that “whatever comes up should be channeled properly and to the appropriate authority.”

He added that the new government in the state is doing its best to project Niger state in all ramifications, including in the sports industry, hence the composition of the indigenous technical crew.

Similarly, the Director of Sports in the Ministry, Baba Sheshi Katcha said he was happy that the new Technical Adviser is an indigene of the state, adding that it was high time they start engaging their own to showcase their technical prowess.

Earlier, while introducing members of the technical crew of the team and the feeder team, Vice Chairman of the club, Engr. Ibrahim Dada Maikunkele disclosed that an under-15 team will soon be set up when the teams’ programme is set to commence.

He said Abara was engaged for an initial one-year contract which is renewable at the end of the contract based on performance and that all the monetary entitlement of the Coach as well as accommodation and official car had been spelled out in the contractual agreement.

In his response, the new Technical Adviser who was earlier linked to taking over Gombe United said being at the helms of affairs at Tornadoes was more of a homecoming for him having been there before in an acting capacity.

Accordingly, he said, “I will not promise anything specifically, but I assure the management and soccer-loving Nigerlites that I will definitely add value to the team.”