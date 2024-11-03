Niger To Train 100,000 Youths In Skills As N-HYPPADEC Distributes Starter Packs To 5,000 Graduates

Share

Niger State government has disclosed that plans have been concluded to train 100,000 youths on various agricultural and vocational skills.

Farmer Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago disclosed this at the distribution of start-up kits to the over 5,000 graduates of the Youth Transformation Programme of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) in Minna.

He noted that nations that have grown, paid more attention to skills, adding that many development partners have expressed willingness to partner with the State in training the youth on different skills.

The Governor commended the youths for their resilience and perseverance throughout the period of training, adding that great people are not made easy but from a solid rock.

He then enjoined them not to sell the start-up kits but used them judiciously while calling on them to stay away from drugs and crimes and be the best in life.

The Governor also advised those who acquired skills in the Agriculture area to collaborate with already established farms for better outcomes in their endeavours.

Earlier, Managing Director, of N-HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa said the idea of training youth under the Youth Transformation programme of the Commission is a job creation initiative conceived to address youth unemployment in all the member States.

Accordingly, he said over 5,000 youth were trained across Six States with over 1,500 youth from Niger State, 505 in Benue, 1,011 in Kebbi, 705 in Kogi, 814 in Kwara and 365 in Plateau State adding that the training programme was between 3 and 6 months and that the skills they acquired have been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, represented by his Chief of Staff Mr. Simon Tyungu commended N-HYPPADEC, describing the programme as a laudable one and that it will complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu in engaging the youth in meaningful ventures that will keep them off social vices.

