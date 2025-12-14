Niger To Sack Workers Who Hoard, Sell Free Drugs

Niger State Government has warned that it will not hesitate to disengage any healthcare worker who indulges in the hoarding and sales of free medical commodities provided by the Global Fund to facilities.

Speaking during an advocacy visit by the Civil Society on Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN), the Director, Health Information Management/ Planning Research and Statistics, Hospital Management Board (HMB), Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Suleiman Makusudi, said so much has been expended on most facilities, “and we cannot afford to allow unscrupulous activities.”

His words: “Anything that will affect the state negatively, I will not tolerate it. All our staff must justify whatever they are engaged in doing. We will not hesitate to penalize any staff, and I can assure you that I will hold any facility officials responsible for any default.”

Also, during the ACOMIN Quarterly coordinated meeting, the Programme Manager, State Malaria Elimination Programme, Niger State Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Mrs. Amina Edward Zimro, urged that the Health workers must explain to patients which drugs are free and those to be sold.

She said “Malaria commodities from Global Fund are free and should not be sold to patients. Please draw our attention to any case and we will take it up with the worker and indeed that facility”.

She commended the CBOs for all their findings in their various facilities of operations, adding that any services that are not provided should be made known to the state government so that they can be addressed swiftly.

Earlier, State Coordinator, ACOMIN, Mr. Olasukanmi Ayobami Agboola and Anayo Ezugwu Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) yesterday emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun State 2026 off-season election billed for August 8, 2026.

Oyebamiji emerged as the ‘anointed Candidate’ after an affirmation by 1,660 delegates drawn from the 30 local government areas and 332 wards in the State, during the party’s primary election held at Imperial Hall, Osogbo, the state capital, where all the delegates unanimously endorsed Oyebamiji as the party’s flag bearer.

The endorsement followed a motion moved by one of the aspirants who stepped down for Oyebamiji, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), calling for his affirmation as the APC candidate for the forthcoming governorship election. Adegoke, popularly known as K-RAD, said his endorsement was made on behalf of all the party’s aspirants.

“I hereby, on behalf of other aspirants of the party, endorse Asiwaju Oyebamiji as our candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election coming up in August. This followed the decision of all the aspirants to step down for Asiwaju Oyebamiji to be the party flag bearer in 2026.”

Seconding the motion, another governorship aspirant, Babajide Omoworare, said all other aspirants had agreed to step down in support of Oyebamiji. “I second the motion moved by Kunle Adegoke (SAN) by affirming the candidature of AMBO as the consensus candidate of the party,” he stated.

Following the motion, the Chairman of the 2025 APC Primary Election Committee and Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, put the affirmation to a voice vote, after which all 1,660 delegates affirmed Oyebamiji as the party’s candidate.

Pronouncing the result, the committee chairman said: “By the powers conferred on me as the Chairman of the APC 2025 party primary, I hereby affirm Asiwaju Oyebamiji as the governorship candidate of the party for the August 2026 general election.”

Governor Okpebholo subsequently charged party members to work in unity, expressing confidence that with Oyebamiji’s candidature, the APC would win the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

In his acceptance Speech, Oyebamiji said that the state is currently at a crossroads under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, torn between real progress and frivolity, as well as accountability and wastefulness.

A former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State, Oyebamiji, pledged to elevate the standard of living of residents by alleviating poverty, eradicating hunger, and promoting a functional educational system accessible to all. “As a people, we stand once again at the threshold of history.

Our state, Osun, is presently at a crossroads between real progress and frivolity, between accountability and wastefulness.

We have been summoned once more to reevaluate our stand as a people. Where allround education is the pillar upon which our existence revolves.

Our founding fathers had their intentions clearly mapped out. “They desired a society where systems work, a community where shared economic prosperity is at the core of public policy.

We are committed to elevating the standard of living for every Osun resident by alleviating poverty, eradicating hunger, and promoting a functional educational system for all.”

Kalejaiye drew the attention of the Director to the attitude of health care workers and urged him to help monitor the Global Fund commodities, adding that, “some of the workers usually sell the products to patients”.

“We want all secondary health facilities to be covered under the Global Fund project implemented by ACOMIN, and we want the HMB to play the oversight roles to see that the facilities covered by the Community Based Organizations CBOs are assisted with data reporting, commodity utilization and client exit interviews at the facilities,” Kalejaiye said.