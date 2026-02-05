Niger To Organise 1st Inter-Collegiate Sports Games

As part of plans to groom future sports stars, the Niger State Government on Thursday said arrangements have been concluded to organise its maiden Inter-Collegiate Sports Games, which will involve various higher institutions in the state.

The Chairman of the State Sports Commission, Danjuma Masu, while addressing members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Minna, said the competition would commence on February 9, 2026.

According to Masu, “Eleven higher institutions will participate in the festival, which is aimed at uniting students and discovering talents in order to bring out the best in them across different sports.”

“Over 500 registered athletes are expected to participate in the competition in about eleven sports, including all racket games, combat sports, football, volleyball, basketball, handball and scrabble,” he added.

While reiterating the commission’s unwavering commitment to ensuring proper registration of participants, Masu said registration would be free, adding that measures had been put in place to guarantee transparency in the process.

He disclosed that four trophies had been made available alongside medals for participants. According to him, the overall best school would go home with a giant trophy, while the first, second and third runners-up would also receive trophies.

Other participants, he said, would receive silver and bronze medals as well as sportswear.

He added that the best athlete in each sport would be invited to join the state’s team for the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Enugu State later this year.