Niger To Host Green Economy Summit

As part of plans to reposition the State for sustainable socio-economic development, the Niger State Government has disclosed that it is set to host the first of its-kind, National Green Economy Summit by October this year.

The essence of the Summit which coincides with the United Nations International Day for Climate Action according to Secretary to the State Government, Usman Gawu is to underscore the resolve to partake in achieving collective global goals through responsible local action.

According to him “Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, after recognising the potential for the State to play a significant role in championing a national green economy initiative, is organising this Green Economy Summit to reposition the State for sustainable socio-economic development, and to boldly make Niger State the green investment hub of Nigeria.

“The summit will bring together participants including policymakers, industry leaders, academia, local and international sector experts, NGOs, international development partners, investors, and local communities, to pave the way for an inclusive green economy and a sustainable future for the state.”

He added that, the theme of the Summit which is Sustainable Future: Harnessing Green Assets and Innovation for Niger State’s Prosperity, would convey the Governor’s holistic vision for the State’s future.

“One that embraces sustainability as a core principle and recognises the untapped potential of its green assets. It positions innovation as a key enabler in unlocking the state’s green economy potential and achieving prosperity for all its residents.

“By adopting this theme, the Niger State Green Economy Summit aims to inspire collaboration, knowledge sharing, and concrete actions that will lead to a greener, more sustainable, and prosperous future for the state and its people,” he added.