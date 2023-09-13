Niger To Host First Subnational Green Economy Summit

Niger State is to host the first subnational green economy summit in Nigeria.

The Governor of the state, Hon. Muhammed Umaru Bago disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja at a World Press Conference.

He said that the summit will attract experts and participants from around the world to exchange ideas, best practices, and innovations on green economy initiatives for us to learn and adapt in our context.

He also said that the benefits of the summit will be the protection of the environment from flood disasters as the issue of climate change will be addressed.

“Niger state government is hosting the 1st-ever subnational Green Economy Summit in response to the global challenges of environmental degradation, climate change impacts, insecurity, and the growing need for sustainable solutions where we will be unveiling the Niger State Green Economy Blueprint to guide our developmental choice of actions.

“In view of the above, the Summit will attract experts and participants from around the world to exchange ideas, best practices, and innovations on green economy initiatives for us to learn and adapt in our context.

“This is in alignment with the country’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy.

“The Summit will help in meeting Nigeria’s pledge under the Paris Agreement, the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”

According to the governor, the summit will also emphasise the role of local communities and their indigenous knowledge systems in sustainable development while empowering them with the necessary knowledge and resources to engage in eco-friendly practices and green initiatives, to achieve the UN SDGs.

“Similarly, through panel discussions, and presentations, the summit shall increase public awareness and knowledge about green technologies, sustainable practices, and environmental issues.

“The theme of this summit shall be ‘Sustainable Future: Harnessing Green Assets and Innovation for Niger State’s Prosperity”, he stated.

Bago noted that “This encapsulates our central vision and purpose of the Niger State Green Economy initiative. It communicates the state’s commitment to the sustainable development of its valuable natural resources (green assets), and the use of innovative practices in driving economic growth and prosperity”

He said “The target is to unlock the states’ green economy potential to achieve prosperity for all its residents.

“By adopting this theme, the Niger State Green Economy Summit aims to inspire collaboration, knowledge sharing, and concrete actions that will lead to a greener, more sustainable, and prosperous future for the state and its people”.