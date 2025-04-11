Niger To Get First Oxygen Plant At Suleja General Hospital

Share

As part of efforts to boost healthcare service delivery, the Niger State government has announced that an Oxygen Plant will soon be commissioned at the Suleja General Hospital.

The disclosure was made during an inspection visit to the plant site at the General Hospital in Suleja.

The Commissioner for the Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Bello Tukur, said the plant, which is donated by the Global Fund, would be the first of its kind in the State. It will be operated by the donor for a period of ten years.

Tukur, who was represented by the Director of Medical Services and Training, Abubakar Usman Bosso, explained that the visit aimed to assess the progress of the project, which is set to be commissioned by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, before being handed over to the State Government.

According to Tukur, “The success of this project is crucial, as it will not only serve the local community but will also generate revenue by supplying oxygen to both public and private hospitals across Niger State and neighboring areas.”

He added that the State’s responsibility would be to fuel the 150-liter, 800kva generator and connect the facility to the National Grid, mentioning that they have already reached out to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy regarding this connection.

In his remarks, the Medical Director of Suleja General Hospital, Adedokun A. Adebayo, expressed optimism about the Oxygen Plant, noting that the hospital had previously been procuring oxygen from Maitama Hospital.

He disclosed that the project began in 2023 through the Federal Ministry of Health and an NGO committed to building, equipping, and maintaining the plant for a decade. The building is complete, and the assembly of equipment will commence shortly.

However, Adebayo raised concerns about security issues in Suleja, emphasizing the need for increased security personnel to protect the facility from theft and vandalism.

He urged the authorities to ensure adequate protection while also calling on the Maintenance Department to prioritize the assembly and upkeep of the plant.

Additionally, he appealed to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy to expedite the process of connecting the plant to the National Grid as soon as possible.

