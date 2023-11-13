Niger to begin automation of pensions

The Niger Government says it will soon begin the automation of all pensions at the state and local government levels as part of its reform agenda. Gov. Umaru Bago disclosed this at a two-day Human Right Protection Sensitisation Workshop/Seminar on Labour Productivity in Nigeria. The workshop took place at the Nigerian Union Teachers’ Secretariat in Minna.

It was organised by the Human Right Protection of Law and Justice Foundation and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Niger Council, in collaboration with the state Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs. Bago, represented by Deputy Gov. Yakubu Garba, directed the NLC to take the head count of all the pensioners in the state and submit the data to the State Government.

He said that the automation would help to ascertain the actual number of pensioners. He said that it would also help to strengthen the system, especially in areas of missing funds, leakages and underpayment. Bago directed all those employed between 1993 and 2007 to go to their various Pension Fund Administration (PFA) for biometric capturing and thumb printing.

He said that they should also obtain a statement of account to be submitted to pension board to enable them to claim their savings. He said that the exercise would last for two months and that defaulters would be declared ghost workers.

The governor also said that a consultant had been contracted to handle the automation initiative. He commended the cordial relationship between the State Government and NLC. He appealed to residents of the state to be patient with government, especially over the ongoing reforms.

In a remark, the state NLC Chairman, Mr Idrees Lafene, said the workshop was on labour and industrial relationship. Lafene gave assurance that NLC would give its full support and loyalty to the State Government in areas that would bring about development to the state. Highlight of the event was the award of Certificate of National Ambassador, Human Right Protection, Rule of Law and Justice on the deputy governor by the foundation.