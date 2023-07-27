Niger: Tinubu Condemns Coup Attempt, Despatches Talon To Niamey

President Bola Tinubu has condemned reports of an attempted military coup in Niger Republic and warned all players in the troubled country that the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.

Tinubu, who is the current Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, expressed disappointment at the information filtering in from the Republic of Niger which indicated that some unpleasant developments had taken place around the country’s highest political leadership.

“It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country. The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.

“I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region,” Tinubu said. Meanwhile, ECOWAS has quickly stepped in to unravel what led to the attempted coup in Niger, by despatching the President of Benin, Republic, Patrice Talon, to the troubled country.

In a brief chat with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Talon, Tinubu said the regional body had asked Talon to immediately proceed to Niger on an intervention mission.