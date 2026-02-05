Niger Threatens To Withdraw From NPFL

The Chairman of the Niger State Sports CommissionNiger State Sports Commission, Danjuma Abdullahi Masu, has threatened to withdraw the Niger Tornadoes Football Club from the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) over what he described as unfair and unjust treatment of the club by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Masu, who was emphatic about the federation’s decision, described the rescheduling of Tornadoes’ matches to other states as politically motivated, personal and driven by selfish interests.

Addressing the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Minna, Masu called for the reversal of the decision, saying the identified problem of unfriendly camera viewing angles during matches could be resolved within a week.

While insisting that the Niger State Stadium is better than at least ten other stadia in the country, Masu said, “Playing politics with sports is unacceptable and should be discouraged.”

He charged the league management to put its house in order in order to enhance sports development in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the Chairman of the State Sports Commission disclosed that the state has commenced the construction of a sports academy and has entered into partnerships with individuals from France and the United States of America.

According to Masu, “We will admit children from the age of 10 into the academy, and they will be under the full sponsorship of the state government.”