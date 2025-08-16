Niger Tasks CSOs To Push For 10% Budgetary Allocation For Malaria, Others

Niger State government has called on civil society organisations, traditional and religious leaders to advocate for an increment in the 1 percent budgetary allocation to the health sector if malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, and AIDS can be tackled.

Speaking at a two day step-down meeting for the Operation Modalities of the National CLM Plan across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) organised by Civil Society Organisations on Malaria Immunisation and Control (ACOMIN) in Minna, Commissioner for Primary Health Care, Dr Ibrahim Dangana, said most Nigerians cannot afford the treatment for malaria.

It should be noted that the Federal Government allocated 1 percent of its Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) for the improvement of healthcare services and delivery, especially at the grassroots level.

Dr. Dangana, who was represented by the Director, Disease Control and Immunization, Dr. Samuel Jiya, said Health in Nigeria is becoming increasingly high because a lot of people have to spend out-of-pocket expenditures.

According to him, “I urge the civil society organisations, traditional and religious leaders to push at all levels, federal, states, and local governments for the increment of the 1 percent budgetary allocation to the Health sector to at least 10 percent”.

While commending the ACOMIN in the State, Dr. Dangana said the CLM Plan is valuable and can be leveraged to better the lives of the people.

In his earlier remarks, the State Coordinator, ACOMIN, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, reaffirmed its commitment to the prevention of malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS in the state, adding that health service delivery by CBOs still required improvement, particularly in stakeholder and community participation.

Accordingly, he said “all hands must be on deck to adhere to the provisions in the document because there are still gaps to be filled to achieve enhanced services which will birth commendable feedback.”

In their separate remarks, Mrs Deborah Philip from the State Tuberculosis Control Program and Angela Leki, State Coordinator Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), and Kauna Support Initiative commended participants for their commitment to adopting the national CLM plan.