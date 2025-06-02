Niger Targets 1,000 Women, Youths To Boost Livestock Production

Share

The Niger state government on Monday said it will train one thousand women and youths on livestock production to become self reliant, as part of plans to boost animal farming in the state.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Jonathan Wasa said at the Youth Enterprise Training in partnership with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) that the first phase of participants are two each from the 25 local government areas of the state making it a total of 50.

Represented by the Director, Animal Production, Abbas Mohammed, the Permanent Secretary said the essence of the training is for participants to get acquainted to the realities on ground.

According to him “we decided to synergize with AGRA to train these 50 participants so as to change their mind sets in rearing of animals and then to boost livestock production in the State.”

He added that, the participants will be empowered financially and with the basic equipment and materials to start up.

In his remarks, the Programme officer, AGRA, Godswill Aguye urged participants to see the training as an avenue to go into business and to improve the agricultural sector.

“We want to transform the food system and give support to small holder farmers, and we want youths in the state to be self reliant,” he said.

The participants were taken through various topics including ‘the Economics of Livestock Production; Opportunity in Livestock Industry, How to Facilitate, Access Finance for Youths; Business Development and Livestock Financial Management; and Pasture Development and Improved Feed Formula for Livestock.

