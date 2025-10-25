Niger Tanker Explosion: Victims’ Relatives, Survivors Recount Horrendous Tales

I lost 8 members of my family,10 others in critical condition –Resident

Over 90% of victims were women, says Village Head whose brother lost 2 wives

Residents and victims of the petrol tanker explosion that occurred on Tuesday at Essa village along the Agaie–Bida road in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State have narrated their ordeal. In this report, DANIEL ATORI, notes that the incident will remain unforgettable for the community as they blamed the tragedy on the failure of residents to heed warnings of the village head, who had repeatedly cautioned against scooping fuel whenever a tanker falls.

Victims, relatives count losses

Checks by Saturday Telegraph showed that some victims ran several meters with their clothes on fire before collapsing as sources said there is a possibility that more bodies may still be recovered from nearby bushes.

Disclosing that he had given early warnings to the people, the Village Head of Essa, Alhaji Adamu Bagudu, whose younger brother lost his two wives and two children in the tragedy, said at his residence that 24 of the victims were given a mass burial on Tuesday, while four others who died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, were buried on Wednesday morning.

He said, “Over 90 percent of the victims were women; in fact, some travellers were also caught in the inferno. Out of the people buried so far, only four were men; the remaining were women and children. I have been sensitising and educating my people about the dangers of scooping fuel for the past three years.

I have cited several examples, and made efforts to discourage this dangerous habit. “Around September 9, 2024, a similar tanker explosion occurred just a few kilometres from our village, killing 61 people, 54 cows, 17 goats, and burning seven motorcycles. I even invited some residents to the scene so they could see the first-hand devastation.”

The village head confirmed to our Correspondent that some victims are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, saying “we have buried more than 30 people.” He said further that, some of the victims were travellers passing through, including two people on a motorcycle.

Others were returning from their farms and had nothing to do with scooping fuel. Also, another villager, Mallam Surajo Muhammad Shehu, while narrating how he lost eight relatives, blamed the tragedy on the failure of residents to heed the warnings of the village head, who had repeatedly cautioned against scooping fuel whenever a tanker falls.

He said, “The people in this area have turned fuel scooping into a business and a means of making quick money despite several warnings and sensitisation. I lost eight members of my immediate and extended family and 10 others are in critical condition at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida.”

Shehu while reeling out efforts made said, “Initially, we didn’t take my elder brother to the hospital because we thought we could manage his condition, but by Wednesday morning, his condition worsened, and we had to take him there on a motorcycle. My elder sister, Hawawu Dauda, was also among the victims.

She has already been buried, while three of her daughters are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.” He said the reason why more women were affected was because “when the tanker fell, most of the men had gone to the farm. It was mainly women who came out to scoop the fuel.

Only a few men were involved.” He then expressed frustration over the community’s persistent disregard for safety warnings. “I can’t understand why people behave this way. Even after this tragedy, some would still scoop fuel again tomorrow. Our village head has been trying hard to sensitise people.

Fears of clashes between tanker drivers and community

There are fears that, despite warnings and efforts to discourage villagers, tanker drivers may engage the villagers in a clash as they have warned them of the dangers of engaging in scooping petroleum products.

A tanker Driver, Mohammed Isah said because of the danger they had met with the village head to help talk to his people but that they refused. Corroborating the tanker drivers’ appeal, Shehu said, the recurring incidents of fuel scooping have also caused tension between residents of communities along the route and tanker drivers, who lament that instead of offering help when accidents occur, locals take advantage of the situation to steal their goods and fuel.

Another driver who simply gave his name as Useni Ishiaku said there had been a lingering feud between residents and the tanker drivers. He said before the Tuesday’s incident occurred, just four days earlier, an engine oil-laden tanker fell a few meters away from the site of this explosion.

Before we (drivers) could help to secure the oil, the villagers had gathered around the tanker and were scooping. A resident of one of the affected villages, Mallam Adamu Mohammed, confirmed that there had been a lingering feud between tanker drivers and residents over the theft of fuel and petroleum products each time a tanker falls.

He said the villagers seem to be praying for tankers to fall so they can indulge in their scooping activity Accordingly, he said “men and women involved in scooping fuel have made millions of naira from the illegal trade.

“One of the victims of Tuesday’s disaster, a woman from Essa village, reportedly sold engine oil worth about one million naira, which she had scooped from a fallen tanker just four days before the explosion that claimed her life.

However, some of the villagers blamed the activities on black marketers who are the main buyers of the stolen fuel and have been living lavishly from the proceeds.

Death toll rises to 43

Representative of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger State Command, Raji Egigogo, and the Village Head of Essa, Alhaji Adamu Bagudu, confirmed that the death toll from Tuesday’s petrol tanker explosion in Essa village, along the Agaie Bida road in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, had risen to 43.

Speaking on Tuesday’s explosion, the village head said, “We still have about 30 people receiving treatment at the FMC, Bida, some taken to Abuja. The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, Dr. Abubakar Usman, said a total of 80 people were affected by the incident, including those who lost their lives.

He explained that while over 40 victims had been buried, 17 others with severe burns were transferred to Abuja and Ilorin, Kwara State for advanced medical care, while eight were admitted at the Umaru Sanda General Hospital, Bida.

Fix the road to end such incidents in future, villagers tell FG

The people of the community and drivers have appealed to the Federal Government to urgently reconstruct the Agaie Bida road to prevent further loss of lives and property.

Bagudu said the road is beyond repair; it needs total reconstruction. The poor con- dition of the road has caused many deaths. Pregnant women have died on the way to hospitals in Agaie and Bida because of the bad road. “We have buried over 150 travellers who died on this road because their families could not retrieve their bodies.

When such cases occur, we seek permission from the police and authorities to bury them. He added that the poor state of the road has also crippled economic activities in the area.

The people it was gathered can no longer move their farm produce to the markets, and the worst section of the road is now between Bida and Agaie.

Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba Arah, said the state government has assured victims of the tanker explosion of the necessary support and cautioned residents against approaching fallen tankers to scoop fuel.