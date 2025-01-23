Niger Tanker Explosion Truly Heartbreaking – Obi

Share

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has described the death of over 96 persons in a petrol tanker explosion in Niger State as heartbreaking.

Obi, who was the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, called for stricter safety measures to avert the persisting accidents.

In a post on his x account, shared by Ibrahim Umar, the spokesman for POMR, the former Anambra governor commiserated with the people and government of Niger State as well as famlies of the victims.

He noted that such accidents have sadly become increasingly recurrent in recent times and stressed the urgent need for the implementation of stricter safety measures to address the dangers of tanker explosions and similar incidents, which often result in colossal disasters.

