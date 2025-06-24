Niger: Students On Rampage After Robbers Kill 200-Level Student

Share

Students of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State, have gone on rampage to protest the killing of a 200 level Chemistry student by suspected armed robbers in the wee hours of yesterday.

Some of the aggrieved students who went berserk marched to the school entrance, burning tables, chairs and tyres and demanding for their security and safety.

The Niger State Police command confirmed the killing of the student identified Abdulwahab Abubakar, also known as Jafar, of the state owned university in Lapai Local Government Area by armed robbers.

New Telegraph learnt that, the deceased, who was stabbed on the neck by the robbers when they invaded his lodge close to the university’s gate in the night at about 30am, was the only son of his parents.

Angered by the development, students of the institution blocked Agaie-Lapai road to protest the killing. In a viral video, it was learnt that one of the suspected killers of the student was traced and killed. They decried constant killing of students

occurring off-campus which the school management has limited control over, while noting the urgent need to increase security presence in Lapai, especially considering the existence of the university.

The angry students called on the state government and host community to urgently come together and design a comprehensive security architecture to safeguard the entire city of Lapai.

