Niger State CJ Frowns At Delay In Administration Of Justice

Niger State Chief Judge, Justice Halima Abdulmalik, has described as unacceptable, delays by the Legal Unit of the State Police Command and their constant refusal to forward case files of suspects to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice. The CJ spoke at the Minna Old Medium Security Custodial Centre while visiting custodial centres across the state.

She alleged that the legal department of the State Police Command allows inmates to remain in custodial centres without trial in court, which she said is highly worrisome. She described the police action as deliberate aimed at incarcerating these inmates, by giving the same excuse for case files while they keep on saying an investigation is ongoing without completion. Justice Abdul Malik advised the police in the Legal Unit of the Niger State Police Command, to work in partnership with the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, in the Ministry of Justice, to bring about a speedy administration of justice.

“The ineptitude of the legal department of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, (SCIID) is painful, and will no longer be accepted”, the CJ warned. She directed the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, in the state Ministry of Justice, Barrister Mohammed Kutigi, to expedite action on the duplicated case files.