Niger Speaker Tells Army, Continuous Training Is Antidote To Banditry 

…As Army Annual training exercise ends in Niger

The Nigerian Army has been urged to organize training for its officers and men continuously as it is the only antidote to combating the insecurity across the country.

While making this disclosure, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly Rt Hon Abdulmalik Sarkindaji said, it has become necessary because of the sophisticated and modern ways in which the criminal elements have abducted in recent times to perpetrate their acts.

According to him, “Regular training is the antidote against the challenges occasioned by the activities of armed Bandits, Insurgents and other criminal elements across the country.”

Sarkindaji said over the weekend in Kontagora, Niger state during the closing ceremony of this year’s annual Nigerian Army special training exercise at Nagwamatse Cantonment in Kontagora Barracks.

A Statement by the speaker’s senior special assistant on Media Shamsudeen Lawal Bnaira quoted the speaker as saying that the success and survival of any organization; especially the security outfit, and the Army, in particular, all over the world, lies on the training and development of its personnel in view of the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country.

He further acknowledged the sacrifice and commitment of the Nigerian Army in keeping the nation safe in the face of the new wave of crimes that have made life very unbearable and miserable for Nigerians for over a decade now.

The speaker also commended the Army for sustaining the war against Bandits and other insurgents, especially in parts of Niger State adding that “peace has returned to the state through your resilient efforts”.

He assured the Army of the state government support towards restoring a permanent peace in the state, adding that “the activities of these enemies of the people have reduced the economic lives of the state to near nothing”.

Earlier the Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Center (NATRAC), Kontagora, Major General Lukman Tokunbo Omoniyi said that continuous training of officers and soldiers remains the driving force for the Nigerian Army, pointing out that this is being done regularly through their various training establishments.

According to him, the continued training was in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy “to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”.

He then assured that the Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen T. A. Lagbaja will continue to discharge its constitutional responsibilities to the nation, stressing that the current security situation in the country will soon be a thing of the past.

The speaker was presented with an award of honour by the Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Center (NATRAC), Kontagora, in recognition of his contributions to the Army Cantonment Kontagora.