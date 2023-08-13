Niger Speaker Tasks Philanthropists To Invest In Education

…says Government alone can’t fund Education

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkindaji has over the weekend called on individuals and philanthropists in the country to invest more in education so as to make it affordable for all.

The Speaker who stated this during the graduation ceremony of Mustapha Comprehensive School, Kontagora in Niger State said “It is obvious that government alone can longer adequately fund education in this country”.

According to him “in view of the current challenges facing the educational system in the country, it has become obvious that government alone can not adequately fund the system.

“The current decay in the educational system in the country can only be addressed if well-to-do individuals and philanthropists continue to invest in the sector with less profits.

“I urge Proprietors of private schools in the country not to invest in education with the sole aim of making huge profits but see it as an opportunity to give back to the society. Education is the greatest gift individuals and philanthropists can give to the society”.

Furthermore, the Speaker disclosed that education is not a choice but a necessity and therefore every child must have access to quality education for the overall benefits of the society at large.

While blaming the rising number of out-of-school children, especially in the north on the increase in population, the Speaker said: “As a beneficiary of a Philanthropic gesture towards my education, I became a lawyer today and I believe many more children out there are looking for such opportunity in this country”.

Earlier, the President of the school, Dr Usman Sani Bello in his remarks, said the main objective of the school which was established in 1982, is to contribute to the growth of education in the state and the country in general, and not profits making ventures.

According to him, “the essence of establishing the school is to give back to the society, adding that “it is unacceptable to see children being withdrawn from school just because such a child can not afford school fees”.