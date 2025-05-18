Niger: Seven Die In Truck Accident

Share

No fewer than seven individuals reportedly lost their lives in a truck accident on Lambata-Bida axis in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State on Sunday, May 18.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the truck was reportedly carrying Federal Government grains with some passengers, numbering 36, all male, and heading to Kano State from Lagos.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah said the accident was caused by a bad portion of the road.

According to him, apart from the seven people who lost their lives, 11 people sustained a high degree of injuries, while five people sustained minor injuries. Some of the injured were said to be taken to Badeggi and Agaie health centres.

He said, “NSEMA has received a report of a truck accident at Essa Community along Agaie -Badeggi Road of Katcha LGA of Niger State.

“The truck was carrying federal government grains, and some passengers numbering 36, all male, were heading to Kano from Lagos.

“The accident occurred at about 3 am on Sunday, 18th May 2025, and was attributed to a bad road, that is, the portions of the road that were yet to be reconstructed on the Lambata-Bida axis.

“As of the time of filing this report, 7 people were confirmed dead, 11 people with a high degree of injuries, while 5 people sustained minor injuries. Some of the injured were taken to Badeggi and Agaie health centres, and others were taken away by their colleagues. Most of the dead were also taken away by their relatives.

“Search and rescue operations were carried out by Nsema alongside commuters and some villagers near the scene of the incident.”

