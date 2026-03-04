Niger Settles With Affirmation Validation

Following the affirmation of the executive council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has said that equity, justice and fairness will be the guiding principle of the Party in the discharge of its responsibilities throughout the state.

The governor who stated this at the official affirmation of leaders to pilot the affairs of APC in the state, held at the Government House Minna, said they have conducted the best and most peaceful congresses in Nigeria.

He then charged the affirmed State Executives of the Party to be united and work as family, stressing that both the old and new members of the party have equal status.

On some officials whose names were removed from the lists, Governor Umar Bago said it was done with the best of intentions, because their tenures had expired after staying in their positions for 15 years.